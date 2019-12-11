Thursday
Christmas Open House at the Blue Ridge Institute
Experience a traditional Blue Ridge Christmas with a large decorated tree, homemade cookies, cider, caroling and vendors. 4 p.m. Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, Ferrum College, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. Free. 365-4218.
Christmas Open House at The Ratcliffe
Featuring bluegrass music, refreshments, a local author book signing and a visit with Santa, plus the Christmas Train. 5:30 p.m. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., Pulaski. Free. 980-2307.
Holiday Cafe Night
With live music from Bob Hale & the Jimmie Landry Band, plus food. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gainsboro Library, 15 Patton Ave., Roanoke. Free. 853-2540.
Breakfast with Santa
Listen to stories, sing songs, have breakfast and meet Santa. Bring juice boxes or fruit to share. 10 a.m. to noon. South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. Free. 772-7507.
John Hardy’s One-Man Play “A Christmas Carol”
Barter Theatre artist-in-residence John Hardy presents his one-man show of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton. $5-$10. 366-1446.
Candlelight Dinner & Concert
Featuring catering by Lib & Amy Catering and a program by the Voices of Appalachia. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 Second St. S.W., Roanoke. Dinner and concert, $38; concert only, $18. 344-6225.
Thursday>>>Saturday
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Macy’s Santa faces a court competency hearing after claiming to be the real North Pole deal in this Christmas classic. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle. $15 adults; $12 ages 18 and younger. 473-1001.
Thursday>>>Sunday
Fincastle Fire Department Santa Run
The truck has been washed, and the lights are aglow, so get ready because here we go. Remaining stops are: Thursday (6-9 p.m.): Brughs Mill Road, Grist Mill Road, Marjorie Lane, Amen Lane, Plantation Drive, Luger Lane and Poor Farm Road; Friday (6-11 p.m.): the Town of Fincastle and the neighborhood of Santillane; Saturday (2-9 p.m.): Fincastle Firehouse, Brian Center, the neighborhood of Walnut Manor Blacksburg Road, Etzler Road and the neighborhoods of Woodridge & Dal-Nita Hills; and Sunday (Starting at 1 p.m.): Makeup day and special requests. Free. 473-2142.
Thursday>>>Dec. 21
Holiday Candlelight Tours at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
Tour the president’s hideaway decorated for the holidays in an hourlong event. The program runs Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 21. Reservations required. Thursday, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $20. 434-525-1806.
Thursday>>>Dec. 24
Photos with Santa at Tanglewood Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Visit shoptanglewood.com for information about Santa’s hours. Tanglewood Mall, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke. Package prices vary. 989-4388.
Photos with Santa at Valley View Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Leashed pets can have their photos taken Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit valleyviewmall.com for information about Santa’s hours. Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke. Package prices vary. 563-4440.
Thursday>>>Jan. 1
Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke
In its 19th year, the event features more than 35 professionally designed trees. A public vote raises money for the United Way of the Roanoke Valley. 8 a.m. daily. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 985-5900.
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of 18 professionally designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Open daily. Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free. 231-8000.
Natural Bridge Festival of Trees
The fourth annual festival includes the collection of donations for children at Rockbridge County Public Schools. For more information, visit lexingtonvirginia.com. Times vary. Natural Bridge State Park Visitor Center, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge, Free. 291-1330.
Christmas Market at Explore Park
The park’s gift shop will be full of Christmas merchandise from more than 40 regional artisans. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke. Free admission. 777-6322.
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed in the library’s front windows on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
IllumiNights
Take in the sights and sounds of the season on a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other activities include marshmallow roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie making and more on select nights. Check roanokecountyparks.com/Illuminights for specific dates and times. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 115. $13 advance, $17 at gate; children ages 2 to 14, $6 advance, $10 at gate. 387-6078.
Thursday>>>Jan. 3
Bedford Festival of Trees
In its 11th year, the event’s theme “Celebrate Love” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia Is for Lovers” tourism slogan. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree for $1, with proceeds benefitting charitable organizations. On Friday, the center will stay open late till 9 p.m. for children to visit Santa, make a craft and have hot chocolate and cookies. On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be extended hours to coincide with Flames of Memory. Thursday and Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road, Bedford. Free. 587-5681.
Thursday>>>Feb. 2
Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke continues through Feb. 2. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org. Thursday and Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. $6 admission; $2 skate rental; $3 ice slide; $10 for all three. 853-2236.
Friday
Community Sing-Along
The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir leads the singing of classic carols to get into the holiday spirit. Song booklets will be handed out at the door. 7 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. tracycaldwell@childrenschoir.com.
Holiday Brass Concert
The program will be presented by the Brass Ensemble, members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, who will offer a selection of holiday musical favorites. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable canned or boxed food item for donation to the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry. 7 p.m. Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free. 951-1000.
Franklin County Community Chorus Christmas Program
The chorus will sing classical pieces such as “Glory to God in the Highest” and popular hits from Christmas television specials. 7:30 p.m. Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren, 2363 Brick Church Road, Rocky Mount. Free. 276-226-1696.
Earth Friendly Friday: Holiday Party
Annual potluck supper and social open to the public. Sponsored by the Roanoke Group of the Sierra Club and the Unitarian Universalist Church. 6:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. 343-5080.
Friday & Dec. 20
Holiday Carolers with Hot Cocoa
On Fridays in December, strolling carolers will present Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. Visitors receive a complimentary mug of hot cocoa. 6 to 8 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free. 231-8000.
Saturday
Salem Holiday Market
Craft and vendor show features crafters, artists and direct-sell companies with gifts. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. Free admission. 375-3004.
Christmas in Wartime
The event coincides with the Flames of Memory luminaria display and includes pictures with a G.I. Santa, World War II camp displays, Christmas crafts and Nomad Coffee. 6 to 9 p.m. National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford. Free. 586-3329.
Salem Crafty Christmas
More than 40 crafters will be selling seasonal and homemade items, as well as farmers market favorites and seasonal wreaths and greenery. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 375-3057.
Jingle Bell Run
The annual festive race benefits the Arthritis Foundation. Wear your favorite holiday costume. 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. race. Patrick Henry Hotel, 611 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. 5K, $35; Kids Run, $20. 804-335-0884.
Frosty’s Workshop
Cover all your holiday paper craft needs, including creating artful gift tags, unique wrapping paper and handmade cards, at this drop-in space for all ages. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $5. 342-5760.
“Present for Pulaski”
Hosted by Pulaski On Main, the inaugural event features live entertainment, giveaways and special promotions. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Pulaski. Free. pulaskionmain@gmail.com.
Historic Fincastle Inc. Holiday Home Tour and Marketplace
Featuring more than 40 local and regional crafters selling gift and home items. All proceeds of the event support Historic Fincastle Inc. Tour sites, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; marketplace, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. West Main Street, Fincastle. Tour, $15; marketplace, free. 473-3077.
Candlelight Christmas Tour: Fishburn Mansion
Experience Roanoke’s historic Fishburn Mansion by candlelight. The 42-room, Georgian Revival mansion was built in 1907 by Junius B. Fishburn. Preregistration required. 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mountain View Center, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke. $10. 853-2236.
Big Lick Ugly Sweater Holiday Party
Wear your ugliest holiday sweater for the contest, hear live music by Mark Nicholson & The Distance, and try food from Hanu Truck. 1 to 10 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Company, 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383.
Family Class: Embroidered Photo Ornament Keepsakes
Use photos of your friends and family to create stuffed fabric ornaments. Preregistration required. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. One adult and one child: $30, $24 members. Each additional family member is $5. 342-5760.
Holiday Hoopla at the Library
Cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, and holiday music. Holiday tunes sung by the Wilderness Road Chorus. 1 p.m. (chorus performs at 3 p.m.). Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg. Free. 382-6965.
Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony
The program includes special guest speakers, wreath placement, music and refreshments at the end. Wreaths will be laid rain or shine. 1 p.m. Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin. Free. marysummers496@gmail.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, or sausage biscuit with milk or juice. Photos, ornament-making and more. 9 a.m. to noon Montvale Rec Club, 1182 Pike Road, Montvale. $5. 871-4955.
Saturday & Sunday
Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park
Visitors can walk the luminaria path underneath the colorfully lit bridge, or for an additional $10 per person, take a carriage ride. Preregistration required for carriage rides. 5 to 8 p.m. nightly. Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge. $3 individual; $8 family. 291-1330.
Live Nativity Celebration
Live music, refreshments, live Christmas drama and animals. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free. 206-3395.
Saturday & Dec. 21
Fantasyland
The Historical Society of Western Virginia hosts its story-telling, guitar-playing Santa Claus for the 25th year. The 10 a.m. program is a sing-along designed specifically for younger children. 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon both days. O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $7 adults; $5 for ages 4-12; and $3 for children 3 and younger. 982-5465.
Sunday
“A Christmas Past” Open House
The open house at the historic Fishburn Mansion, decked out for the holidays, will include light refreshments and a glass of eggnog or spiced cider. 1 to 5 p.m. Mountain View Center, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 853-1027.
Christmas Concert
The children, youth and adults of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church will present a Christmas program of singing, handbells and instruments. The Chancel Choir will sing “Magnificat” by Mark Hayes and some other selections from their recent concert at Carnegie Hall. 4 p.m. Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free; donations accepted. 344-6011.
Franklin County Community Chorus Christmas Program
The pieces the chorus will sing include classical pieces such as “Glory to God in the Highest” and popular hits from Christmas television specials. 3 p.m. Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill. Free. 276-226-1696.
Holiday Songfest at Beliveau Farm
Free performances from four local artists for festive family fun. 1 to 5 p.m. Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg. Free. 961-0505.
Holiday Pop-Up Market & West Main Celebration
A hand-crafted holiday pop-up market spans West Main Street in Radford. Photos can be taken with Santa. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Radford Coffee Co, 333 W. Main St., Radford and other locations. Free. mountaintrotterarts@gmail.com.
Holiday Brunch
Two seatings for smoked ham with rum raisin sauce, rosemary roasted potatoes, peas and mushrooms, waffles and more. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Warm Hearth Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg. $16.25. 443-3801.
Christmas Tea at Glencoe
The tea time includes an introduction to the history of the era, handmade refreshments and tea. The Greenwood Recorder Ensemble Guests will perform Christmas music. Period attired is encouraged but not required. Reservations recommended. 2 p.m. Glencoe Mansion, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford. $25. 731-5031.
Christmas Program: “The Sounds of Christmas”
Gospel group Forever Blessed performs in the sanctuary, followed by refreshments. 6 p.m. Draper United Methodist Church, 3080 Greenbriar Road, Draper. Free. 994-0713.
Holiday Cantata: “A City Remembers…”
The Christmas cantata features a wide range of church choirs, city participants and school musicians. Radford city officials will perform seasonal readings. 7 p.m. Central United Methodist Church, 803 Wadsworth St., Radford. Free. 639-3529.
Blacksburg Master Chorale: “Messiah”
The Blacksburg Master Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present one of the iconic pieces of the Christmas season, Handel’s “Messiah.” 4 to 6 p.m. Moss Arts Center – Cube, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $10-$45. 231-5300.
Monday
All Aboard Pajama Storytime
Children ages 8 and younger take a journey to the North Pole. 6:30 p.m. Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg. Free. 382-6965.
Blacksburg Community Band Small Group Holiday Concert
The Blacksburg Community Band is an all volunteer group that gives multiple concerts throughout the year. 6:30 p.m. English Meadows Senior Living, 1140 W. Main St., Christiansburg. Free. kvhokie@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Make an Adorable Christmas Ornament
Participants can make an easy pipe-cleaner Christmas tree ornament. Materials provided. All ages. 4 p.m. Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd. Free. 745-2947.
Handel’s “Messiah”
The RSO Baroque Orchestra and RSO Chorus, led by David Stewart Wiley, will perform the Christmas portion and Hallelujah chorus of the seasonal classic. 7 to 8 p.m. Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, 707 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. $39-$56. 343-9127.
Wednesday
Holden Evening Prayer for Advent
Weekly Advent devotional service of Holden Evening Prayer. 6:30 p.m. Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1845 Cambria St. N.E., Christiansburg. Free. 382-2223.
Jewelry Crafting for the Holidays
Bonnie Harvey leads craft-making session. 6 p.m. Williamson Road Branch Library, 837 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free. 853-1057.
Blacksburg Community Band Small Group Holiday Concert
The Blacksburg Community Band is an all volunteer group that gives multiple concerts throughout the year. 6:30 p.m. English Meadows Senior Living, 3400 S. Point Drive, Blacksburg. Free. kvhokie@gmail.com.
4th Annual Holiday Lights Run/Walk Tour
Wear your best festive lights and costumes for a three-mile walk or run through the residential streets of Grandin Village to view holiday light displays. Arrive early for hot chocolate beforehand. Registration required. 6:30 p.m. Historic Grandin Village, 1327 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. historicgrandinvillage.com.
