A black disc jockey on a Roanoke radio station was big news in the 1950s. So big, it even made the front page.
When Luther Frierson took the microphone at the old WROV-AM in 1953, The Roanoke Tribune, the city’s African American-owned newspaper, splashed his picture across four columns of the front page. Frierson, then 36 years old, was pictured sitting in front of a turntable, a microphone hanging near his face, his right hand ready to drop the needle on a record.
The Roanoke Times ran several short items about his twice-weekly program, calling him “Roanoke’s only Negro disc jockey,” a broadcaster who “specializes in the three Bs … Blues, Boogie and Bop.”
Frierson was a well-known media fixture in Roanoke for 30 years and a pioneer in local broadcasting, whose accomplishments had mostly faded from public memory over the 38 years since his death. A DJ, singer and salesman — not to mention a hair stylist and a Norfolk and Western Railway brakeman — Frierson not only played records on WROV, he was part of the staff when WTOY went on the air 51 years ago this month with the first all-black broadcasting crew.
“Luther was the senior statesman everybody respected,” said Jerry Carter, a Roanoke native and DJ who worked with Frierson at WTOY in the early 1970s. By then, Frierson had mostly abandoned rhythm and blues in favor of playing gospel music.
Listeners knew him as “Brother Luther,” the man who signed off many broadcasts with his trademark line: “If you want a clean mind, change it some time.”
“Brother Luther was a communicator,” Carter said.
From Nashville to Roanoke
Little of Frierson’s contributions to local radio history had been written about until Michael Blankenship started doing some digging. Blankenship, a historian for Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, has uncovered hidden-in-plain-sight histories of prominent black citizens that included “herb doctor” John Henry Pinkard, the Rev. William James Simmons (who refused to give up his seat on a Greyhound bus in 1946, making him sort of the Rosa Parks of Roanoke) and now Frierson.
“Luther is such an interesting person,” Blankenship said, “because he was such a man of many talents.”
Luther Nelson Frierson (his last name was pronounced FRY-er-son) was born Feb. 11, 1917, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was estranged from his father at an early age and was raised by his mother, Birdie, grandmother Elise McAdoo and great-aunt Hattie McAdoo.
His baritone singing voice earned him scholarships to learn music at two historically black colleges in Nashville, Fisk University and Tennessee Agricultural & Industrial State College (now Tennessee State University). After a year of college, he set off for Washington, D.C., in 1940 — but he took a detour. He got off the train in Roanoke, liked what he saw and stayed here the rest of his life.
“He liked the mountains,” said his daughter, Robin Frierson Turner.
Frierson took up hairdressing, having most likely been taught to fix hair by the women who raised him. He worked at a beauty salon, then ran a hairstyling business out of his home on Gilmer Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. By the 1950s, he was also working full time for the railroad.
“You probably didn’t see a lot of railroad workers who could fix women’s hair,” Blankenship said.
His passion was always music, though. He sang in the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church choir, and he even performed alongside Booker T. Washington’s last surviving child, daughter Portia Washington Pittman. The two sang together on a program that aired on WFMY-TV in Greensboro, North Carolina, in May 1952. Frierson’s daughter still has a typewritten script from that show.
(In 1955, Pittman bought the Franklin County farm where her famous father had been born a slave. The farm is now the Booker T. Washington Birthplace National Monument, managed by the National Park Service.)
A year after his TV performance, Frierson got his own radio show in Roanoke.
Rockin’ on the radio
By 1953, black singers and preachers had appeared on Roanoke radio stations for years, but no black announcers had their own programs or freedom to play their choices of popular music. In the spring of 1953, WROV-AM began heavily promoting “The Luther Frierson Show” in newspaper advertisements.
“The 25-minute biweekly series will feature blues and jazz as well as prominent local Negro musical personalities,” The Roanoke Times reported. “Frierson, associated with the N&W Male Chorus and Booker T. Washington Birthplace Memorial Chorus, will put his musical knowledge to work in spinning platters and stories.”
The R&B charts in those days were dominated by the earliest hit records of Fats Domino, Big Mama Thornton and B.B. King. Frierson also played jazz greats such as Lionel Hampton, which was noted in a Roanoke Times preview in July 1953.
Even in the segregated Southern city of Roanoke, black and white audiences were buying R&B records and attending concerts headlined by black performers. Those shows featured a kind of reverse segregation, at which black audience members got the best seats and white fans had to sit in the balcony.
One of those shows ended in a near riot. In 1956, a brawl broke out at a Fats Domino concert at the American Legion Auditorium after someone threw a bottle from the balcony — occupied mostly by whites — into the crowd below. Fighting spilled into the street near Hotel Roanoke. Police arrested five people. The American Legion banned white spectators from black concerts and dances.
WROV, which had gone on the air in 1946 with broadcast studios in the Mountain Trust Building on Jefferson Street, had included black voices from its earliest broadcasts. The Rev. William James Simmons, minister of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, had his own church program on WROV in 1946. By the time Burt and Muriel Levine bought the station in 1955, rock ’n’ roll was on the horizon, and WROV catered to the younger listeners who craved Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly and rockers black and white alike.
Frierson was one of the first African American DJs to have his own show in Roanoke, but might have been preceded by other black announcers. William “Willie” Powell worked as a janitor at WROV and hosted a late-night show perhaps as early as 1948.
Herm Reavis, a longtime Roanoke Valley radio executive and broadcaster who came to Roanoke in 1953 to work at WRIS-AM, remembered both Frierson and Powell. He believes that Powell was already on the air before Frierson got his own show.
“On Friday and Saturday night, Willie, the janitor, would do a little announcing and play some rhythm and soul-type music,” said Reavis, 87. “He never professed to be a real radio guy, but on Saturday nights, people would call him up and he’d play their requests.”
Carter, the DJ who met Frierson during the WTOY days in the 1970s, said that Brother Luther always claimed to have been the first African American DJ.
“That’s what he told me,” said Carter, whose real name is Clarence Hamlar. “I’d visit him in his backyard at his house on Rugby Boulevard and he’d tell stories. He didn’t focus too much on himself. He said he wasn’t allowed to touch the equipment during his show,” because a white engineer was always there to run the control board. Sometimes that was because stations would divide the labor between announcers and board operators. In Frierson’s case, it was done probably because he was black, Carter said.
It’s possible Frierson hosted other radio programs before the heavy promotion of “The Luther Frierson Show,” or that he considered himself the first full-fledged professional black radio announcer. Regardless, both he and Powell, as well as Rev. Simmons, helped break the color barrier on local radio, where people don’t see the color of your skin, anyway.
Reavis recalled that Frierson was a burly, friendly man with a broad smile and heavy eyelids, who had a smooth on-air style.
“I can still hear his spots for Barr Brothers Jewelers,” Reavis said. “I can picture him with his head cocked back, saying, ‘The prices at Barr Brothers are so low, you’ve got to get down in the floor just to get close to ’em!’ ”
Another promo Reavis remembered was for a glasses maker: “If your eyeglasses ain’t becoming to you, you ought to be coming to us!”
“I can picture him right now,” Reavis said. “Big, a bit paunchy. He was a jovial guy who I’d run into when we’d visit the same businesses on Jefferson Street.”
‘Roanoke treasure in broadcasting’
Frierson sold advertising for his programs, mostly to black-owned businesses. He developed several national accounts, which he took with him when he moved to radio station WKBA in 1961 and to WTOY in 1969.
“He was the money man,” Carter said. “He had contacts with agencies in New York, Los Angeles … he was bringing in money at a national level.”
When WTOY went on the air in February 1969, the staff was the first all-black broadcasting team. Working from a studio on Church Avenue near the Roanoke City Market, the staff included Richard Steele, who went on to a long radio career in Chicago, and later Carter and newsman Charles Hammonds. Carter, 73, still hosts a blues show on WFOS-FM in Chesapeake.
WTOY was founded by Connie and Barry Hausman, a married young white couple who believed Roanoke needed an outlet for predominantly black artists and broadcasters. Brother Luther played gospel records and sold advertising.
“That whole crew made it such a happy, happy place,” said Connie, now Connie Browning. “It was a place where people could be who they were and who they wanted to be.”
Frierson, whose first marriage ended in divorce, married Blanche Hubbard Terry in 1966. The couple’s daughter, Robin, was born the next year. Blanche had six children from a previous marriage, all of whom Luther raised as his own. Robin still lives in the family’s home on Rugby Boulevard, where her mother’s piano sits in the living room and her father’s old albums take up a good chunk of the basement.
“All we had was music,” Robin said. “We didn’t watch a bunch of TV. I never got to hear my father sing very much, but sometimes he and Mom would have date nights when he would have a glass of wine and play a little jazz on the record player.”
Frierson had a stroke in his early 60s and died of a heart attack in 1982 at the age of 65 while a patient at Community Hospital. Even when his health was failing, he made sales calls for WTOY from his bed, Robin remembered. A Roanoke Times news story about his death mentioned that he had been taking speech therapy after his stroke in hopes of getting back on the air.
“My father was a gentle, protective man,” she said. “People still remember him. They remember him on the radio. They remember him doing their hair. Older ladies have come up to me and said, ‘Oh, I wish he was still here to do my hair!’ ”
Carter called him “a Roanoke treasure in broadcasting. People need to know his contribution in Roanoke’s broadcast history. Don’t ever forget him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.