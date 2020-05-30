“XYZ: A Detective Story” Virtual Book Discussion

Discuss the 1883 novella by Anna Katharine Green, which can be found on Project Gutenberg. Email materials@roanokecountyva.gov to register and receive a Zoom link. 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Roanoke County Library’s Virtual Summer Reading Program

Read three or more books to complete the program. Help reach the community goal of 3,000 books. Registration begins Monday, and the program ends Aug. 8. For full details, visit roanokecountyva.gov or call 772-7507.

Salem Museum Presents White Glove Wednesdays

Alex Burke, the Salem Museum’s assistant director and chief historian, explores Salem’s history and little-known facts about the city’s people, places and events in this weekly video series. Objects from the museum’s collections are spotlighted in these 2-3 minute videos suitable for all ages. Most episodes will have a companion activity. 3 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email info@salemmuseum.org or call 389-6760.

Virtual Author Event: David Parrish

Parrish, an Appalachian naturalist and Virginia Tech professor emeritus, will present his new book, “The Gyroscope of Life.” 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Register via the Book No Further Facebook page.

Salem Museum Presents Around Town

Alex Burke, the museum’s assistant director and chief historian, will explore Salem history in this weekly video series. Each video is about 2 to 3 minutes long and is appropriate for all ages. 3 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit info@salemmuseum.org or call 389-6760.

