Sunday Tea Art Talk
Discuss two Richmond-based painters: William D. Washington (1834-1870) and Julien Binford (1908-1997) at this virtual talk on Zoom hosted by Roanoke County Public Libraries. Artist information is available by visiting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts website. 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. To register for the free event, email materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Salem Museum Presents White Glove Wednesdays
Alex Burke, the Salem Museum’s assistant director and chief historian, explores Salem’s history and little-known facts about the city’s people, places and events in this weekly video series. Objects from the museum’s collections are spotlighted in these 2-3 minute videos suitable for all ages. Most episodes will have a companion activity. 3 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email info@salemmuseum.org or call 389-6760.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” Virtual Book Discussion
Discuss the 2018 bestselling novel by Delia Owen at this virtual event hosted by Roanoke County Public Libraries. Email materials@roanokecountyva.gov to register and receive a Zoom link. 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Salem Museum Presents Around Town
Alex Burke, the museum’s assistant director and chief historian, will explore Salem history in this weekly video series. Each video is about 2 to 3 minutes long and is appropriate for all ages. 3 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit info@salemmuseum.org or call 389-6760.
Salem Public Library 2020 Reading Challenge
Readers of all ages can complete challenges to win prizes through the library’s program. For more information, visit salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Library’s Virtual Summer Reading Program
Read three or more books to complete the program. Help reach the community goal of 3,000 books. The program runs through Aug. 8. For full details and to register, visit roanokecountyva.gov or call 772-7507.
