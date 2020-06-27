Community Forum: Children Are the Bridge to Our Future
This open discussion for families of all races will focus on systemic racism, its impact on children and how we can move forward. A panel of participants will share their experiences and answer audience questions. Hosted by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and the Salem Museum. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Online via facebook.com/HarrisonMuseum. Free. 389-6760.
Monday Night Guest Speaker Series: Ginger Poole
In this weekly series featuring prominent working professional theater artists, Poole, who is producing artistic director at Mill Mountain Theatre, will speak via Zoom. To request a link, visit brownpapertickets.com or facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free online event via Hollins University. tristau@hollins.edu.
The Benefits of Walking Outdoors Webex
Join Carilion Clinic community health coordinator Holly Ostby with a special guest speaker from Natural Bridge State Park for this free virtual presentation. Learn how to find local resources to match your level of fitness. Registration is not required. For instructions on joining the webinar, visit cvent.com/d/nngy3f. Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Free online event via Carilion Clinic. 266-6000.
Virtual Event: Researching Your WWII Relative
Historian John Long will give some pointers in researching your WWII ancestors — where to look, what questions to ask, and why a fire in 1973 changed history for the worse. A link to the workshop will be sent to participants in the confirmation email after ticket(s) are purchased. Presented by the Overlord Society. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Online event via National D-Day Memorial. $10. 586-3329.
Virtual Event: “China’s Road into Latin America”
Watch a 20-minute video developed by the Foreign Policy Association and then hear from Radford University political science professor Paige Tan. Presented by Virginia Tech’s Continuing & Professional Education and Lifelong Learning Institute. To register, visit cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/summer-series.html. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Free online event via Lifelong Learning Institute. lifelonglearning@vt.edu.
WVTF Book Club: “The Water Dancer”
The book club will discuss Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book “The Water Dancer” via Zoom. 6 to 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Free online event. 989-8900.
