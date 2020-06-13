Sunday Tea Art Talk
Discuss two Richmond-based painters: William D. Washington (1834-1870) and Julien Binford (1908-1997) at this virtual talk on Zoom hosted by Roanoke County Public Libraries. Artist information is available by visiting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts website. 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. To register for the free event, email materials@roanokecountyva.gov
Online Discussion: “The Love Birds”
Join film fanatics in discussing the 2020 Netflix original “The Lovebirds,” which tells the story of Jibran and Leilani, a couple on the verge of breaking up. The film is rated R. Free to attend, but registration required at roanokecountyva.gov/2016/Adults. 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. For more information, email materials@roanokecountyva.gov.
Salem Public Library 2020 Reading Challenge
Readers of all ages can complete challenges to win prizes through the library’s program. For more information, visit salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Library’s Virtual Summer Reading Program
Read three or more books to complete the program. Help reach the community goal of 3,000 books. The program runs through Aug. 8. For full details and to register, visit roanokecountyva.gov or call 772-7507.
