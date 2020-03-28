DEATH IN MUD LICK: A Coal Country Fight against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic.
By Eric Eyre
Scribner | 304 pages | $28
Some 20 years ago, William “Bull” Preece fell off a ladder and injured his back while working at a West Virginia coal mine. He soon became addicted to pain pills, and he died of an overdose in 2005, just five years after his accident. Preece’s death, the source of the title of Eric Eyre’s investigative book, is not an ending, but rather a beginning of a story that covers the national tragedy Americans commonly refer to as the “opioid crisis.”
“Death in Mud Lick” isn’t just about the scourge of drugs and death, though. As told by Eyre, a reporter for the Charleston (West Virginia) Gazette-Mail who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his coverage of opioids in the West Virginia coal country, the story puts a magnifying glass on politicians, pharmaceutical giants and the power they have over regular folks, who died by the hundreds in the small towns and along the backroads of West Virginia. The story is also a reporter’s firsthand account about what it’s like to mine for the truth while working for a newspaper fighting for survival on multiple fronts, as greedy corporate owners make serious budget cuts to maintain the paper’s profit margins and as combative politicians stonewall.
Readers who know the bestseller “Dopesick” by Roanoke’s very own Beth Macy, herself a former newspaper reporter for The Roanoke Times, might find much familiar about Eyre’s reporting, from the pill plague of rural areas and coal towns to the mendacity of the drug companies that lied about their painkillers’ addictiveness. Even so, Eyre’s reporting of the sheer numbers of pills and the human carnage that addiction left behind makes the blood boil. Eyre uncovered that nearly 21 million pills were delivered to just two pharmacies blocks apart in the tiny town of Williamson. Doctors, pharmacists and many other powerful people conspired first to addict a population, and then to make sure the people stayed addicted, even as hundreds died.
The heroes are flawed, from Bull Preece’s sister, Debbie, herself an ex-con who wants to know why her brother was able to get so many Lortab and Oxycontin prescriptions in such a tiny town in the hills, to some of the lawyers who take her case. The book is filled with many only-in-West-Virginia scenes and situations that it becomes clear that covering the Mountain State for a newspaper is never dull.
Eyre, who received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease while covering state government and the opioids epidemic for the Gazette-Mail, details his running battles with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a New Jersey-raised former lobbyist for the pharmaceutical industry who promises to take on the opioid problem, despite his critics’ doubts and despite the fact that his wife worked for one of the companies involved in the crisis. Morrisey eventually sued the Drug Enforcement Agency for not disclosing the magnitude of the epidemic, and he reached somewhat controversial settlements with drug distributors.
Eyre’s voluminous reporting, which covers a decade of following this story, sometimes drops so many names of regulators, lawyers and agencies, that readers might need a family tree to keep up with who’s who, or which public official works for which department. But the narrative seam never disappears. The people of small-town West Virginia were smashed by mighty forces like coal trapped between layers of rock. Eyre mined for the truth not with a hard hat or heavy machinery, but with notepads, pens and a doggedness to keep digging. “Death in Mud Lick” is for readers who root for the underdog, who want justice served and who love newspapers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.