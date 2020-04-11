THE MUTUAL ADMIRATION SOCIETY. How Dorothy L. Sayers and Her Oxford Circle Remade the World for Women.
By Mo Moulton.
Basic Books | 342 pages | $30
Sometimes, seminal movements have quiet beginnings. That was the case in Somerville College in Oxford University — the site of a quiet revolution at the beginning of the 20th century. Eight centuries after Oxford opened, women were allowed to study at university. They weren’t yet to be eligible for diplomas (those would come a few years later), but they had arrived, and one of them would give birth to the fictional detective Lord Peter Wimsey.
Lord Peter’s creator, Dorothy L. Sayers, and other women in Somerville formed a support group that Sayers dubbed the Mutual Admiration Society. Four of those women would become close friends and provide emotional, professional and artistic support for one another as they built their careers.
Mo Moulton’s story about the Mutual Admiration Society opens the door on an aspect of the changes that enveloped America and Europe — but especially England — following World War I.
After the war, the soldiers who had fought in France were no longer content to be “in service” to the landed gentry and households of people whose standing in society had been inherited. (“How you gonna keep ‘em down on the farm, after they’ve seen Paree?”)
Women, too, were looking for new avenues for personal and professional satisfaction. They wanted careers; they wanted suffrage; they wanted more opportunities than they had in the late 19th century.
Sayers and her colleagues were pioneers and adventurers in many ways. The supportive meetings at Somerville led to careers in letters for members of the MAS. Dorothy Sayers became a premier writer of detective fiction. Muriel St. Clare Byrne became a leading scholar in Tudor history. (She would discover, translate and publish the letters of a cousin of Henry VIII.) Charis Frankenberg campaigned for better birth control and family counseling. Dorothy Rowe would became a school teacher and was active in amateur theater; she founded an organization and a theater.
Moulton takes great care to explore the relationships of the women of Somerville. They worked together or they consulted one another, and sometimes the writers among the group made one another’s work better through constructive criticism.
Dorothy Sayers’ major creation, Lord Peter Wimsey, is a lasting product of the collaborative nature of the MAS. In creating this post-war member of the gentry who engaged in solving crimes, Sayers drew on her own experience.
Sayers had worked for S.H. Benson, a leading advertising agency where she developed influential campaigns for Guinness stout and Colman’s Mustard Club. Her experience at Benson’s helped inform the creation of the Wimsey novel “Murder Must Advertise.” She even made the iron staircase at Benson’s a key element of the book.
“The Nine Tailors” uses the complex, purely English art of change ringing as an element of the complex detective story. To ring a Kent Treble Bob Major is, to most campanologists, the ultimate challenge for change ringers. It requires nine people to ring their respective bells in a precise series of sequences that total 15,840 changes. Those nine people must stand in a church tower and go through all the changes for nine hours without respite.
Sayers’ marrying of the ringing with the complex murder mystery in Fenchurch St. Paul is at the heart of the book and is a testament to her mental acuity and to her collaboration with her MAS pals.
As Moulton says, the MAS “united profound intellectual and emotional commitments” and “built a kind of family beyond the structures of patriarchy. Offering one another space for reinvention, they helped to change what it meant to be born female in the twentieth century.”
