THE ROANOKE VALLEY IN THE 1940s.
By Nelson Harris.
History Press | 652 pages | $75
The 1940s — a heyday for the Roanoke Valley and the United States — saw the nation emerge from The Great Depression, engage in a war to defeat a cabal of tyrants, and come home from that war to build a strong economy and start the post-war baby boom.
Roanoke was one of many urban areas to emerge from the trials of the early Forties to become a key to the new post-war growth that brought new energy to the social and economic aspects of our country.
The Rev. Nelson Harris has recreated that decade in his new book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s.” Harris is the author of 13 books on various aspects of Roanoke history. He is writer and host of “Virginia History with Nelson Harris” on Blue Ridge PBS. He is also a former mayor of the city of Roanoke and pastor of Heights Community Church.
This new work by Harris is the culmination of several years (almost a decade) of research in the “morgue” of The Roanoke Times. The result of that research is a comprehensive chronicle of life in the Roanoke Valley.
The only history available prior to this book’s publication is one written by the late Raymond Barnes. It covered Roanoke City from its emergence as a railroad town to the 1930s. It is a difficult book to navigate because it has no index, although Betty B. Low created an index for the book in 1983.
Harris combed the editions of The Roanoke Times from 1940 through 1949, gathering items of importance and arranging them so the reader is able to follow a story through the entire decade by using the index as a guide. He covers the cities of Roanoke and Salem, and Roanoke County, as well as parts of adjacent counties.
I enjoyed following the move of Virginia Heights Lutheran Church (now Christ Evangelical Lutheran) from its small 1916 building near the Grandin Theatre to its current location at the intersection of Grandin and Auburn avenues (now Brandon).
There was a pilot training program in Roanoke during the Forties. The program was begun by Pennsylvania Central Airlines, which used the old Canaday house (Woodrum Field occupied the Canaday’s former dairy farm). Eventually, the pilot training program became part of the War Department, training single-engine pilots to fly C-47s (DC-3s in olive drab livery). The program trained Army Air Corps and Navy pilots. PCA built the country’s first nose-in hangar allowing quick repairs while only the nose and engines were out of the weather.
Norfolk and Western Railway was still building steam-powered locomotives, and the Pennsylvania Railway leased one of the J-600 series locomotives to pull its luxury passenger trains serving the Midwest.
Harris has taken pains to include events large and small, and the result is a tapestry that reflects a broad story of Roanoke’s history during a crucial decade in the history of the country and the Roanoke area.
Readers will be pleased to see a significant presence of the African American community. Among those whose activities are featured is Dr. Harry T. Penn, the first African American to serve on Roanoke’s School Board. Penn was a tireless community leader. When Patrick Henry High School was built, one of its halls — the location of my classroom — was named for Penn.
In 1941, over a decade before Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama, Sarah Craig and then Mary Walters, on two separate occasions, refused to give up their seats on city buses. Craig was represented by Henry Claytor, who provided office space to a young lawyer named Oliver Hill whose civil rights work would lead to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v School Board of Topeka, Kansas, which signaled the end of the doctrine of “separate but equal.”
Harris has created a document that will be invaluable to anyone researching the history of the Roanoke Valley. That he used the daily newspaper’s files is significant. No other vehicle for recording and disseminating the events of a community can match the meticulous work of people who produce a daily newspaper. Without a daily newspaper, we would only know a fraction of “the events that alter and illuminate our times” (Walter Cronkite).
Harris is the author of 12 books concerning the history of the greater Roanoke area (including Blacksburg and VPI) and co-author of one about the Hotel Roanoke. He is also the person who found funding to erect a historic marker in front of the childhood home of attorney Hill.
Anyone who cherishes the community’s past will want to have this book as a foundation for telling children and grandchildren interesting facts about the community. For example: Vincent Wheeler (later to be elected mayor) received a permit from City Council on Oct. 4, 1949, for a $17,000 laundry and dry-cleaning service on Brandon Avenue. Some readers will remember the establishment as a Saturday morning gathering place for politicians and business leaders during and after the time Wheeler served as mayor.
This book will unlock many doors to the past for the intellectually curious. It can be a wellspring of community pride for those of us who remember the ’40s and for those who heard stories about how mid-20th century Roanoke was a business and cultural hub. (Leonard Bernstein conducted the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a concert at Jefferson High School.)
