FIRE AND FORTITUDE: The US Army in the Pacific, 1941-1943.
By John C. McManus.
Dutton Caliber | 640 pages | $34
The Pacific War (an oxymoron to say the least) was, as any armchair historian of World War II can tell you, the U.S. Marine Corps’ fight. While the Army held the burden of combat in Europe, it was the Marines who daringly took island after island on the other side of the globe. It’s common knowledge. But is it true?
Prolific historian John McManus challenges the conventional wisdom in an impressive volume of military history. “Fire and Fortitude: The US Army in the Pacific” covers the years 1941-1943, with the rest of the story slated to be published next year. McManus’ intention is in no way to take much-deserved glory away from the Marine Corps, but to tell the neglected story of the soldiers who fought with, and often alongside, them.
“Popular memory has focused almost exclusively on the comparatively smaller Marine effort,” he opines, but in fact the greater burden of the Pacific land war lay with the Army. The USMC fielded six combat divisions in the theater, while the army ultimately mobilized 21 divisions and countless smaller units in the Pacific.
“Fire and Fortitude” is not an exhaustive history — probably no volume could be. Concentrating on the ground war, such aspects as the crucial role of the Army Air Corps necessarily receive less attention. Nevertheless, the book cogently surveys the underappreciated role of the army in such battles as Guadalcanal, with an impressive mixture of analysis and firsthand accounts gleaned from oral histories and contemporary writings. The book begins (as did the war) with defeat, recounting how the soldiers stationed at Pearl Harbor reacted to the Japanese attack, and moving on to the disaster that was the fall of the Philippines.
In recounting the catastrophes at Bataan and Corregidor, McManus focuses much critical attention at the commander there, Douglas MacArthur. “An unusual mixture of innovation and obliviousness,” MacArthur gets little praise from the author. While becoming a media hero to civilians at home, MacArthur’s self-centered view of the war and thirst for positive press coverage was a frequent liability to the Army’s war effort, according to McManus’ analysis. “[He] by his own design absorbed almost all accolades to himself rather to the soldiers who did the real fighting.”
The book goes on to give insightful coverage to other battles not commonly known to even diehard WWII buffs: Attu and Kiska in the Aleutians, Buna on New Guinea, and Makin in the Gilbert Island chain (where the Marines’ heroic effort on Tarawa dominated the headlines, and the history books ever since). All of these became eventual American victories, but not before mistakes were made, lives were lost, and lessons were learned to apply on the next island hop. McManus ably tracks the careers of officers who, unlike MacArthur, did not become household names, including Gens. Robert Eichelberger, Ralph Smith and Oscar Griswold. As the Pacific War unfolds, they each develop through the crucible of combat into highly effective leaders.
One entertaining chapter explores the experience of the million American servicemen who spent part of the war stationed in Australia, then a virtually unknown land where sons of both nations, despite both speaking English, were nearly incomprehensible to each other. While there is little in the way of combat history in this chapter of the book, its informative and entertaining prose will open eyes of readers who have never considered how the two armies were forced to interact and fight side by side.
Far more heart-rending are McManus’ descriptions of Americans held in Japanese prisoner of war camps in the Philippines, in a chapter fittingly and simply titled “Hell.” Amid the tropical diseases, starvation and incomprehensible cruelty of their captors, American POWs struggled to survive, awaiting deliverance that could not come quickly. Yet the Japanese soldiers are not one-dimensional villains to McManus; occasional selections from Japanese letters or captured diaries reveal their own struggles and existential desires to survive. Meanwhile, he pins much blame on the Japanese commanders for a misguided determination to fight to the last man — a “war-long pattern in which Imperial Army commanders squandered the incredible valor of their soldiers for no tangible results.”
In a day when the last of the WWII veterans are rapidly leaving, historians such as McManus are also beginning to challenge the conventional wisdom surrounding the history of the war, written at the time and in the immediate postwar years. “Fire and Fortitude” fills a vital niche in this reevaluation; and while it cannot be the final word on the subject by professional historians, it will remain a “go-to” source on the Pacific War for many years to come.
Academic historians and the amateur alike will reap the benefits of McManus’ diligent research and lucid writing. When both volumes of his history are on the shelves, our understanding of World War II will be greatly enhanced.
