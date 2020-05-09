THE THIRD RAINBOW GIRL: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia.
By Emma Copley Eisenberg | Hatchette Books | 318 pages | $27
Pocahontas County, West Virginia, is a quiet part of the state. In 1980, two women were murdered there on their way to the Rainbow Gathering in the high woods not far from the county seat of Marlinton. The decades-long investigation into the murders involved residents blaming neighbors, questionable interrogation techniques by West Virginia State Police, and unwanted national exposure for the county.
Emma Copley Eisenberg spent time as a Vista worker at a Pocahontas camp for girls. Unlike the usual outsiders who came to West Virginia over the decades before and after her, Eisenberg quickly began to adapt to local life and leave behind any stereotypes she had inherited.
Her story begins with the Rainbow Gathering, a group of alternative lifestyle folks who would arrive, set up camp, and then leave. One of these gatherings in 1980 in a remote part of the quietest county in West Virginia was the destination of three young women who had hitch hiked from the Southwest to the East Coast.
In Richmond, one of the women, Elizabeth Johndrow, decided to return to her family in New England. The other two, Vicki Durian and Nancy Santomero, continued toward Pocahontas County. It was in the Droop Mountain Battlefield Park that their bodies were discovered and a decades-long mystery began.
A majority of the first half of Eisenberg’s book is a very personal story of how she became a West Virginian and adopted the culture in Pocahontas County, a place where people may not have traditional jobs, but they are hard workers. They cut locust posts and build fences for farmers; they provide much-needed labor for local farms and businesses. They enjoy socializing, they enjoy music, and they hunt, fish and hike through the majestic mountains.
Eisenberg’s portrait of West Virginia and Pocahontas County shows the region to be no different from any other part of the country in many respects. People there have the same basic challenges and successes as all Americans. Eisenberg chronicles her growing affinity for the culture — a culture foreign to her Manhattan roots.
After we are introduced to the mundane element of Pocahontas County life — the Droop Mountain Hollar Boys (DMHB), the guys who hang out at the store/gas station in Hillsboro (hometown of Pearl Buck) and the folks who eat at the diner or drink at the bar in Marlinton, the people of neighboring Greenbrier County, and Green Bank Observatory and Snowshoe Resort, we come back to the story that was the genesis of this book.
Pocahontas County is the heart of the national radio quiet zone, a 13,000-square-mile area where radio transmissions are severely restricted. If you want any kind of electronic communication, you need to apply for permission from the Feds who are protecting the delicate interstellar research center at Green Bank. An unintentional byproduct of the Quiet Zone is the pre-20th century communication that helps preserve an old way of life, and with it the need for personal communication.
It is in this social atmosphere that we follow the story of the two women whose bullet-ridden bodies were found on Droop Mountain in 1980. The investigators who tried to solve the murders were presented with eye witnesses whose accounts changed from interview to interview and a state police officer who threatened physical harm if suspects or witnesses did not give him the information he wanted to hear.
Local folks confessed, pointed fingers at others, claimed not to remember and then did remember, and after several years the case against one suspect was brought to trial in nearby Lewisburg, where a local farmer, Jacob Beard, was convicted of the murders based on hearsay and conjecture. The case was resolved by the court when Beard’s case was appealed. Judge Carlie Lobban granted a new trial, and a jury of Beard’s peers found him not guilty.
The real focus of this story is how a Haverford College graduate from Manhattan found certain universal truths through a deep interaction with the people of Pocahontas County. By doing so, she dispelled any myths she had heard about the rural lifestyle in such an isolated part of a state so often the butt of people’s jokes.
The book is Eisenberg’s paean to a lifestyle that many revere without ever having experienced and a revelation of her personal struggle to reconcile her Pocahontas experience, including her exposure to the Rainbow Murders. As a symbol of the catharsis she has found, in the end she meets Johndrow, and they share their separate reactions to a common event that affected their lives even though they didn’t experience it themselves, raising the question: “Which one is the Third Rainbow Girl?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.