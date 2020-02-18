WHY WE’RE WRONG ABOUT NEARLY EVERYTHING. A Theory of Human Misunderstanding. By Bobby Duffy. Basic Books. 296 pages. $28.
Figures often beguile me, particularly when I have the arranging of them myself; in which case the remark attributed to Disraeli would often apply with justice and force: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." — Mark Twain, "Chapters from My Autobiography"
There are gaps — sometimes large gaps — between peoples’ perceptions and reality. — Bobby Duffy
In his new book, “Why We’re Wrong About Nearly Everything,” Bobby Duffy explores how our decision-making is often — if not always — misguided. In a case of particular interest to people older than 65 is the campaign by some members of Congress to get rid of Social Security and Medicare. A summary of the argument in favor of removing these programs is this:
There are so many people older than 65 collecting Social Security benefits that there are not enough people in the active work force to support the demand for payments from the Social Security Trust Fund. True or False?
Duffy shows the argument to be flawed. Using actual numbers, he shows that the proportion of workers younger than 65 and retirees older than 65 is about the same it has always been — about 14% of the population. The perception among Americans is that 36% are 65 or older. The actual percentage is 14 – a misperception that could result in future generations forfeiting a safety net important to most retired Americans (including those who would benefit from the program).
Another perception (just watch the television ads) is that a large percentage of Americans are diabetics. When asked how many people aged 20-79 — out of every 100 people — have diabetes, Americans said they believed the number to be 34; the actual number is 11.
This health issue, when conflated by public misperception, causes us to focus on issues that will not solve what is a very serious problem for those who have the disease.
Duffy exposes logical fallacies employed by individuals, organizations and companies and how key phrases can seem to join two unrelated events when there is no hard evidence that there is cause-and-effect involved. A recent example of this kind of sophistry delivered by a political candidate to the National Sheriff’s Association:
“The murder rate in our country is the highest it’s been in 47 years, right? Did you know that? Forty-seven years … the press doesn’t tell it like it is. It wasn’t to their advantage to say that.”
What the candidate didn’t explain is that the murder rate in urban areas had seen its largest increase in 45 years, but in the larger context (that is, across the country), murder rates have fallen consistently since 1993.
As Duffy says, “There was a reason the press didn’t say that — because it wasn’t true.”
So are we doomed to make wrong decisions because the spin doctors only tell us what they want us to know? Or is there a way we can fix the problem? The final chapter of the book offers 10 ideas for forming more accurate views of the world, among them:
n Things are not as bad as we think — and most things are getting better;
n Cultivate skepticism, but not cynicism;
n Figure out what is real;
n Our focus on extreme examples leads us astray.
Duffy offers a path to understanding the realities of our world and a way to avoid getting caught in traps laid by politicians and advertisers. He shows us how to keep from being led astray in a confusing world.
Even though Duffy’s book may sound like an exciting read only for math nerds, we are not the only ones who can benefit from its insights. A little skepticism can be a powerful shield to protect a person’s best interests.
Duffy concludes his book on a positive note: “There is no magical formula to deal with our delusions: they are widespread, log-standing, and legion. … [They] will never be entirely managed away. … They’re valuable in their own right. … We can learn a lot by understanding why we’re so often so wrong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.