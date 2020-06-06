DRESSED: A Philosophy of Clothes.
By Shahidha Bari.
Basic Books | 352 pages | $30
Shahidha Bari wants us to appreciate all the subtleties of what we wear and why we wear it. In order to explain the intricacies of our dress, her new book, “Dressed,” calls upon philosophers and literati, the cinema and other sources outside the world of fashion to explain her complex understanding of the importance of dress.
Make no mistake. Bari’s “Dressed” resembles other books in the genre only superficially. Sure, it’s a book about the clothes we wear, how and why we wear them, and their effect on our surroundings, our friends and family and our professional lives.
Otherwise, the book is nothing like the prescriptive books written by John T. Molloy (“Dress for Success”) or Alan Flusser (“Style and The Man”) or others — books that help the uninitiated choose the proper attire to fit each business or social occasion. “Dressed” is not necessarily better than those prescriptive guides; it’s just different.
To illustrate one aspect of society’s focus on the importance of clothing, Bari looks to the work of poet T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”
My morning coat, my collar mounting firmly to my chin,
My necktie rich and modest, but asserted by a simple pin –
(They will say: “But how his arms and legs are thin!”)
Bari notes Prufrock’s “painstaking care to look entirely ordinary, even to disappear” and then compares the elder Prufrock to the elder Eliot to show how the suit can bring gravitas to men, both in their youth and in later years when the suit may convey that they — like Prufrock — were once vital and forward-looking gentlemen. The wearer maintains that long-held feeling of importance or vitality even after the ladies no longer see what the wearer sees in the mirror.
Speaking of suits, Bari tells the story of Cary Grant’s suit(s) he wore in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller “North by Northwest.” Her exploration of the symbolism of Grant’s suit shows the importance of the cut and color of a suit when trying to convey an image consistent with what people expect from certain men. The magic of that suit — made by Grant’s Saville Row tailor and then duplicated by tailors in Hollywood in order to have the image withstand the rigors of cinema production — lies in the fact that it was able to make the character look much younger than Grant’s age during filming.
In a different perspective, Bari discusses our current means of attiring ourselves — a habit far different from the European norms exhibited by Grant.
Today we buy lots of inexpensive clothing. Gone are the days of having your sizes and preferences on file at a clothier. Now we buy clothes to impress others for the moment, not for a lifetime, and those, says Bari, are made in sweatshops and are “an indictment of our age of disposable consumption and overproduction. … We know the world is in our clothes: it follows that we should care about who makes them and how.”
As the owner of an old, but un-aging wardrobe of clothes made of wool and cotton and leather — clothes that have lasted decades without showing much wear and showing an ability to last, I look forward to a return to the days when I can purchase clothes that promise to last beyond my Prufrockian years.
And then there is Bari’s prose, which is worth reading the book: “And then, my own reflection, caught passingly in the mirrored window glass of a department store, glinting in the wintry sun: a woman with dark hair whirling in the wind, wrapped in an oxblood-red coat, clothed for this life for which there are no dress rehearsals.”
Bari shows her prowess as a prose fiction writer at the beginning of each chapter, where she has created vignettes that are excellent companion pieces to the discussion of clothing that follows. What follows are discussions of five categories of personal attire: dresses; suits, coats and jackets; shoes; furs, feathers and skins; and pockets, purses and suitcases. Her writing will show you an image in a mirror that’s not seen elsewhere.
