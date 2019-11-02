SAND AND STEEL: The D-Day Invasions and the Liberation of France.
By Peter Caddick-Adams. Oxford University Press. 1,072 pages. $34.95.
2019, the 75th year since D-Day, has seen the publication of several solid histories of the greatest invasion of World War II. But few if any can match Peter Caddick-Adams’ monumental “Sand and Steel: The D-Day Invasions and the Liberation of France” in scope and historical significance.
Caddick-Adams, a British historian of some note, is probably best known in America for his earlier history of the Battle of the Bulge, fittingly titled “Snow and Steel.” His new D-Day book is a fitting companion destined to become one of the most substantial for researchers into the war. Perhaps words like “comprehensive” and “definitive” are inevitable exaggerations, since no book can ever be truly so. But I can think of no other D-Day history with a stronger claim to such adjectives.
“Sand and Steel” is informative from the very start, where the author conveniently places a comprehensive glossary (and the Orders of Battle for both sides) for quick reference. Military history being a genre inevitably lost in jargon, codewords and an alphabet soup of acronyms, the reader will soon come to appreciate such features.
There is no shortage of D-Day histories, of course, and some casual readers will find this weighty volume (1,000+ pages) less approachable than others. But for anyone wanting as complete an account of the invasion of Normandy as possible, while still appreciating admirable clarity, insight and enjoyable prose, Caddick-Adams’ epic will become a volume frequently pulled off the shelf.
“Sand and Steel” tells the same story as other histories, but with marked distinctions. For instance, a dogged examination of the planning stage and the training of the men makes up a significant portion of the book. In fact, the reader is more than 400 pages in before the first Allied boots hit the sands of Normandy on June 6, 1944. This is a fitting emphasis, Caddick-Adams explains, if for no other reason than the surprising fact that “more lives were lost preparing for D-Day than in its 24 hours.”
Along the way the author shows a commendable ability to put the reader in the moment, drawing important distinctions between what was known in 1944 and what is known now. He is not afraid to challenge assumptions and long-held beliefs about the invasion. How exactly did the famous Omaha Beach photographs of Robert Capa come to be, and did his account conceal some unflattering details? Did the Allies truly surprise the German defenders by choosing to invade Normandy instead of the region around Calais? But if the Germans did anticipate that Normandy was to be the target, why weren’t they better prepared for the invasion?
Caddick-Adams brings to bear an impressive arsenal of facts and statistics to illustrate what was happening. For instance, it’s a telling detail that the Germans in Normandy relied on more than 115,000 horses for transport; meanwhile, in this first truly mechanized war, the Allies didn’t transport a single horse across the Channel.
And lest his cogent military analysis and scrutiny of statistics lose a personal touch, he relies on dozens of firsthand accounts, after-action interviews and oral histories to humanize the drama.
Readers from this part of Virginia will find much of particular interest in this regard. Roanoke’s Bob Slaughter (founder of the National D-Day Memorial), Lynchburg’s Bob Sales, Medal of Honor recipient Jimmie Monteith from Virginia Tech and the famous Bedford Boys of Omaha Beach all receive due attention, serving to remind us that D-Day was both a global event and a local story.
Elsewhere, an unfortunate crossword puzzle creator, a toy manufacturer tasked with assembling a top-secret map and a kilted bagpipe player striding boldly across Sword Beach all make appearances in this all-too-human drama.
Caddick-Adams achieves a balance few other academic authors are able to pull off: a book that professional historians will prize for its scholarly analysis and that the reader with more casual interest will find utterly compelling in its narrative. Certainly for the next major anniversary in 2044, more books will appear to illuminate D-Day for a new generation. But they will inevitably owe a debt to “Sand and Steel.”
