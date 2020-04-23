Hardcore tabletop board game enthusiasts have always been ready for quarantine, podcast co-host Christina Rouse said.
“Because most board game enthusiasts have a library of board games to play,” Rouse said.
She and her husband, Robb, and their friend, Jeremy Holmes, have diversions to spare, and their Roanoke-
based podcast, Blue Peg Pink Peg, is their venue to talk up their gaming experiences.
Their bi-weekly podcast is one part game review, and big part interpersonal dynamics. Since its premiere a half-decade ago, it has grown into one of the most popular podcasts for board gamers, racking up between 8,000 and 15,000 downloads per episode, Christina Rouse said.
The keys to Blue Peg Pink Peg are: The hosts incorporate personal relationships in the gaming context, and women’s voices are prominent.
“That was a population that really wasn’t being highlighted in the gaming industry,” she said. “We decided to reach out to people like us, and create a podcast that talks about board games, relationships and interactions between those two dynamics.”
In other words, what does it feel like for couples to sit around a table and be social while playing games? Sounds like old-school, pre-TV, pre-internet, pre-digital gaming. But these aren’t the classic board games that most people think of.
Imagine a sort of “Game of Thrones” clash of kings looking to build empires, and you have “Dominion.” Maybe you like a guessing game based on images. “Dixit” would be the one for you.
This group has moved beyond your old-school Monopoly and Risk.
“It’s not that we’re opposed to playing those games; it’s just that we dived so deep into this tabletop board game industry that there’s so many options of different kinds of games to play, and those just don’t rise to our notice anymore,” she said. “So we don’t necessarily go back to those old friends on our shelves, just because there’s such an array of different games to play.”
Holmes, 43, and the Rouses — Robb is 42, and Christina is 37 — aren’t trying to go above listeners’ heads, either.
Blue Peg Pink Peg podcasts hit plenty of games that are accessible to newbies, that are easy both to teach and learn. You can get them going quickly, and they’re family friendly, she said. Listeners can build on those experiences and move on to heavier games.
“And it really just opens up your whole world of board game knowledge,” she said.
Christina Rouse wasn’t a gamer before she met Robb, but she soon fell for the fun. They’re going on 12 years of marriage, and about six years in, she was hooked well enough to jump into podcasting with her husband and three others: Patrick Kelly and his wife at the time and Josh Swartz. The latter left the ’cast to start his own store, Blade Gaming, in Roanoke.
Kelly and Swartz are now hosts emeriti.
“In the beginning, I was a little averse to thinking I would be a gamer, quote-unquote,” Christina Rouse said. “Four or five years ago, gamers or nerds or geeks, all of those didn’t have the best connotation. Those stereotypes have really been squashed at this point, because it’s becoming so mainstream that all kinds of people play board games, and there’s no negative connotation with it.”
As timing would have it, the group started their podcast about the same time that tabletop board games’ popularity was on the rise. With its multi-gender, family-friendly approach, Blue Peg Pink Peg quickly stood out.
The podcast family has grown, with the Rouse’s 9-year-old daughter, Harper, in the mix. The podcast’s “Harper’s Bazaar” segment features games that children and parents play together.
Downloads haven’t spiked since COVID-19 has forced people to stay at home most of the time, but listener engagement has. Fans want to know about the best family-style games, and how they can get them. Christina Rouse said that many warehouses have closed for the time being, which shuts down physical distribution channels. But multiple game developers are posting online versions of their games, and making the physical ones available as downloadable PDFs that players can print out and set up.
“So the industry is really thinking about how can we still have board games accessible to people, if let’s say their finances aren’t in a place where they can have a lot of expendable income,” she said.
Social gaming was big until recently, with Blade Gaming in Roanoke hosting a lot of it. The Rouses have introduced their respective in-laws to the fun of games. Bigger gatherings are over for now, but playing online still offers people the chance to break up the isolation that many are experiencing.
“It really does change your perspective on spending quality time with people” she said. “Obviously, be safe about it. ... Find a way that works for you to stay connected.”
The latest episode, No. 169, went live Monday. It includes a feature review that the gang has played both in person and online, Robb Rouse said.
Check out the series at bluepegpinkpeg.com.
