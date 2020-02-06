That wonderful venue off the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, this week is previewing big acts for its 2020 season. The theme, it appears, is comebacks.
Fan favorites Steep Canyon Rangers, Old Crow Medicine Show and The Kruger Brothers are returning, according to a news release from the Blue Ridge Music Center.
Grammy-winning, Grand Ole Opry member Old Crow Medicine Show opens the season on May 23. Tickets are $40 advance, $45 day of show and $20 ages 3-12.
The Kruger Brothers, with opener Kontras Quartet, hits on June 27. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of show and free to 12-younger.
Tickets to all are on sale now, and you can get them and follow the lineup as it grows, via blueridgemusiccenter.org.
