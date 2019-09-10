September brings art events galore in the Roanoke and New River valleys, with our cornucopia overflowing with so many performance season openings and exhibition openings that offering an overview feels perfectly prudent.
Opened Tuesday: “Be the Astronaut,” a traveling exhibition, has landed at the Science Museum of Western Virginia. Video game-style consoles allow aspiring young astronauts to steer planet rovers and experience (simulated) pre-space-flight training. 1 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. $15; senior citizens, active military, students and youth 6-17, $13.50; children 3-5, $7.50. 342-5710; smwv.org.
Thursday: The combined O. Winston Link Museum and History Museum of Western Virginia will open two new exhibitions. “Link into Landscape,” dedicated to the memory of longtime museum volunteer Ellen Arnold, showcases scenic vistas taken by Link, a photographer known more for his nostalgic railroad photos. “Roanoke by Air” assembles some of the many aerial photographs of the city taken by Underwood and Underwood Aerial Photographers in 1924. Both shows close Nov. 9. 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $6; senior citizens, active military and students, $5; children 4-17, $3. 982-5465; roanokehistory.org.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: The Kandinsky Trio, Roanoke College’s resident chamber ensemble, kicks off its 2019-2020 season with works by Dvorak, Haydn and Virginia Tech professor Charles Nichols. Olin Hall Theater, Roanoke College. $12-$20. bit.ly/KandTrio.
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 22, 2:30 p.m.: Opera Roanoke stages “Pagliacci,” a wicked Italian opera powered by marital infidelity and murderous clowns. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $20-$120. 345-2550; jeffcenter.org/pagliacci.
Sept. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.: Temple Emanuel hosts the debut of a new performing arts ensemble, Collective Euphonia, singing “Arise My Love: Love songs inspired by Song of Songs,” accompanied by dancers from Southwest Virginia Ballet. Temple Emanuel, 1163 Persinger Road S.W., Roanoke. $18-$36. 345-6488; teroanoke.org. A free performance featuring much of the same program happens Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at the Taubman Museum of Art.
Sept. 21, 10 a.m.: Traveling Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibition “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” opens at the Salem Museum and will stay through Jan. 4, 2020. The museum will also open a new permanent exhibition, the Salem Champions Celebration Gallery. 801 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 389-6760; salemmuseum.org.
Sept. 21, 11 a.m.: The Dorothy Gillespie Centennial Exhibition, the first of multiple shows celebrating the 100th birthday of the late Roanoke-born sculptor and painter, opens in the Radford University Art Museum and runs through Dec. 6. Covington Center, Radford University Art Museum, Radford. Free. 831-5754; ruartmuseum@radford.edu.
Sept. 21, 11 a.m. Popular Smith Mountain Lake-based landscape artist Greg Osterhaus holds his first solo Roanoke show, “Our Side of the Mountain,” at LinDor Arts, 306 1st St. S.W. in Roanoke. Free. 400-8442; LinDor Arts on Facebook.
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church commemorates the 15th anniversary of its C.B. Fisk organ with a performance of North Carolina composer Margaret Vardell Sandresky’s “Dialogues for Organ and Strings,” written specifically for the church’s instrument with orchestral accompaniment. 1101 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Free. 204-6530.
Sept. 21, 8 p.m. Roanoke Ballet Theatre celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding with this season-opening performance featuring a variety of dance styles, including an excerpt from “Swan Lake” and a piece choreographed by RBT company member William Smith. 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. $16. 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com.
Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. “Jane Lillian Vance: The First Sixty Years” offers a career retrospective on the Blackburg artist, author, world traveler and activist with the Help Save the Next Girl foundation. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke. Free. 526-2588.
Sept. 28. The Taubman Museum of Art opens the newest show in its special exhibitions gallery, “POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” featuring artwork by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Claes Oldenburg, Keith Haring, Takashi Murakami and many more. The show ends March 8, 2020. Exhibit admission $10, active military, senior citizens, educators and students $8, members free. General admission to the museum is free. 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. 342-5760; taubmanmuseum.org.
Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra begins its 2019-2020 Masterworks series with “Celebrating America.” The program includes Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Dougherty’s “Night Owl,” a work performed with projections of photographs from the O. Winston Link Museum’s collection, as well as a guest appearance by Russian-born American pianist Yuliya Gorenman. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Berglund Center, Roanoke. $34-$56. 343-9127; rso.com.
