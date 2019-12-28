THE AMERICAN CANON. Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon: Harold Bloom, Five Decades of Writing on American Literature. Edited by David Mikics. Library of America. 426 pages. $32.
In October, Harold Bloom, noted student of American literature, died, just before the publication of “The American Canon,” a collection of his insights into the works of writers who have defined American literature.
Bloom was Sterling Professor of Humanities at Yale and a former Charles Eliot Norton Professor at Harvard. While most readers will know Bloom for his explanations of Shakespeare plays, much of his work is focused on the work of 47 American writers who have influenced one another since the early years of the Republic. As the book’s editor, David Mikics describes Bloom’s work as a “compelling portrait of American literary genius.”
The book begins with Ralph Waldo Emerson, who had a vision of creating a literature uniquely American. We encounter Emerson again, as his work influenced that of Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman and later Robert Frost.
Bloom is remarkably candid in his assessments of the work of these writers whose craft he examines. He notes that while Edith Wharton found Henry James’ major novels “unreadable,” James was a strong influence on her work. Here is a statement about Wharton as a person:
“Wharton of course was a snob, and anti-Semite, a racist: it went with her era and social class, and while unpleasant, it is not particularly virulent, as it is in the Anglo-Catholic moralist T. S. Eliot.” [ (A graduate school professor of mine liked to tell the story of when Eliot, a native of Missouri, was making a presentation in America after he had become a British citizen. As he strode across the stage, the band played “You came a long way from St. Louis.”)]
Bloom’s extensive knowledge of literature and American literature especially, allows him the ability to creditably show how you can follow the development of this distinct prose from Emerson to Robert Frost, to Zora Neale Hurston, to Tennessee Williams to James Baldwin, to Toni Morrison, to Thomas Pynchon.
The book is designed so that you can read Bloom’s insights into your favorite author(s), or you can read the book as a narrative adventure through the development of a distinctly American body of literature. Either approach will give a new perspective on the continuum of an important aspect of our country’s culture.
There is a literary, perhaps poetic, aspect to the timing of this book’s being published. One wonders what Bloom would have said about the appearance of a celebration of a major aspect of his life’s work being coincident with his own departure from the stage.
Bloom’s celebration of the emergence and maturation of American literature found itself available to readers about the same time we saw an examination of America’s efforts to establish the legitimacy of its own language. It brings to mind a line from Oscar Wilde’s “The Canterville Ghost":
“We [English] have really everything in common with America nowadays, except, of course, language.”
THE DICTIONARY WARS. The American Fight Over the English Language. Peter Martin. Princeton University Press. 358 pages. $29.95.
As America was beginning to develop its own literary identity, it was also being made aware of its own peculiar version of the English language. Leading that campaign was a New England school master named Noah Webster.
Webster faced a stubborn foe: Americans’ language customs. He also seemed to be pitted against the inimitable British scholar Dr. Samuel Johnson, whose own “Dictionary of the English Language” (1755) set the standard for our mother tongue on both sides of the Atlantic.
Some American critics of Webster’s plan to create an American dictionary preferred Johnson’s book, and said so loudly through publications whose consensus opinion was that the proposed book would foster relaxed standards for English by pandering to the uneducated. Even Americans were favoring the Johnson work.
Webster was never to see the success he expected of his dictionary project, but his open conflict with competing lexicographer Joseph Emerson Worcester did produce interest in the project. Worcester outlived Webster, but thanks to Webster’s son-in-law, Chauncey Allen Goodrich, the name “Webster” became associated with the concept of an American dictionary (just not always the content and format envisioned by Webster).
Enter the Merriam brothers, who caused the name “Webster” to become synonymous with “dictionary.” [When I went up to university, along with all the stuff my mother thought I needed to be comfortable and productive, I carried a copy of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary (as did all my classmates — even the engineering students).]
In the end, it is Webster who gets credit for our own American language guide book. It isn’t Johnson or Worcester or Merriam who is celebrated in the Frank Sinatra hit “Too Marvelous for Words,;” which features the refrain “You’re much too much — and just too ‘very, very’ / To ever be in Webster’s Dictionary.”
These two books — one by Harold Bloom, the other by Peter Martin — celebrate the development of literature and language that would give the United States of America its own cultural identity. They provide a foundational context for the study of our literature and communication and help us celebrate American culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.