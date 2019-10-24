The largest all-pottery show in Virginia turns 20 this month.

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild will celebrate two decades of making and hawking ceramic art when its Show and Sale opens Friday in Patrick Henry High School.

The guild has grown from 19 founding members in 1996 to more than 125 hailing from the Roanoke and New River valleys and beyond. In addition to offering scholarships of up to $250 to high school and college students, the guild participates in the Empty Bowls charity events in Ferrum and Floyd.

Potters participating in the show and sale will give demos all day Saturday and Sunday. Drawings for door prizes will take place throughout the weekend.

