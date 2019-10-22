A self-guided tour of art studios in Botetourt County will let participants view nature’s art as they drive to Blue Ridge, Fincastle and Troutville, during a weekend when fall foliage is predicted to be nearing its peak.
Once again, 14 artists, 12 regulars and two guests, are taking part in Open Studios Botetourt: Art in the Country. Live demonstrations are scheduled for both days. On Saturday in Troutville, Mark Woodie will demonstrate working in pastels at noon; then Vera Dickerson will give an acrylic painting demo at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday in Fincastle, Nancy Dahlstrom will give a printmaking demo at noon; then Willie Simmons will demonstrate woodworking at 12:30 p.m. Other artists may give demos during studio visits.
At each studio, “passport cards” will be available to give visitors who fill them out a chance to win a $150 gift certificate toward the purchase of a work of art. As has been the tradition, artwork made by Lord Botetourt and James River high school students will also be displayed at every studio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.