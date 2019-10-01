An art reception Friday in downtown Roanoke will double as a dance showcase.
Organized under the theme “Dancing into Healing,” the gala in Gallery 202 will begin with a display of paintings from the Group 202 Figure Painters, a group of artists who have been meeting in the gallery to do figure studies since 2014. The group made paintings of the dancers as they rehearsed for Friday’s performance.
Three dance groups will perform: Mental Health in Motion, led by Roanoke dancer and mental health advocate Lisa Linger; City Modern Ensemble, led by Roanoke Ballet Theatre instructor Liza Deck; and Durham, North Carolina-based company ShaLeigh Dance Works, founded by Hollins University graduate ShaLeigh Comerford.
Before the performances begin, Comerford will offer a brief class in ShaGa dance techniques, which are geared toward meditation and physical recovery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.