A proposed new television show would match regional nonprofit organizations with local marketing firms for a makeover, the same way the fellows from “Queer Eye” help their chosen subjects become more suave and stylish.
The pilot episode of “Buzz” will screen 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandin Theatre. Admission is free.
Many factors will determine whether future episodes of “Buzz” get filmed, but creator Michael Hemphill said response to the concept has been promising. Representatives from nonprofits have approached him and told him, “We would love to be part of this.”
Produced by Blacksburg-based Click & Pledge Foundation, an online fundraising platform for nonprofits, the pilot pairs Healing Strides of Virginia, a therapeutic horse-riding program in Boones Mill, with Roanoke advertising agency B2C Enterprises. According to promotional materials, during the filming of the episode, B2C provided Healing Strides with $25,000 in pro bono services to upgrade its marketing strategies and social media presence.
“All the nonprofits that we have in our region who do such incredible work, I’m excited to hopefully be able to engage with them so they can benefit from this TV show,” Hemphill said. Also, “I’m excited to be able to give the marketing folks the limelight and the credit that they are due for having donated their expertise on behalf of these organizations that do so much in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.