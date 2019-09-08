SEPTEMBER THEATER CALENDAR

Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in October, please email events@roanoke.com.

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Performances: “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams

Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market St., Roanoke

Summary: The classic award-winning 1944 drama about a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter.

Dates and times: Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$38; Sept. 25 preview, $15-$25

Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org

Family-friendly? Mature themes.

ATTIC PRODUCTIONS

Performance: “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy

Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Summary: A Halloween-themed farce in which a couple purchases a home in Salem, Massachusetts, that receives annual visits from a genuine (and extremely cranky) witch.

Dates and times: Oct. 3-4 and 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5 and 12, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12

Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE

Performance: “40th Anniversary Black Box”

Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: RBT celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding with this season-opening performance featuring a variety of dance styles, including an excerpt from “Swan Lake.”

Date and time: Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $16

Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com

Family-friendly: Yes.

MOSS ARTS CENTER

Performance: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: The New York dance company returns to Blacksburg to perform “Passage,” a new work commissioned by the Virginia Arts Festival for American Evolution, a project marking the 400th anniversary of several major historical Virginia events, including the arrival of the first Africans. “Passage” is described as a celebration of the fortitude of the human spirt.

Date and time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$55; $10 students

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Performance: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts

Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Summary: A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.

Date and time: Oct. 4, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5-6, 3 p.m.

Cost: $22-$25

Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Performance: “Wonder of the World” by David Lindsay-Abaire

Venue: Pridemore Playhouse, Porterfield Hall, East Main St., Radford

Summary: A married woman, shocked by the discovery of her husband’s bizarre secret fetish, sets out on a comical voyage of self-discovery.

Date and time: Oct. 1, Oct. 3 and Oct 4-5, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10; $6 senior citizens and students

Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre

Family-friendly? Mature themes

VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS

Performance: “How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel

Venue: Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Summary: Through a series of driving lessons, the audience learns about the disturbing relationship between a teenage girl and her uncle.

Dates and times: Oct. 1-4 and 6-9, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12; $10 senior citizens and students

Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Mature language and themes.

LITTLE TOWN PLAYERS

Performance: “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope

Venue: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford

Summary: Four rambunctious women team up to get a new start on life, and revenge on at least one two-timing ex, in this Southern-fried comedy from the authors of “Christmas Belles.”

Dates and times: Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Sept. 15, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15; children 12 and younger, $10

Contact: 586-5881; littletownplayers.com

Family-friendly? Yes.

NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE

Performance: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’”; “The NRV Radio Show”

Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Summary: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’” is a dinner theater farce concerning shotgun nuptials. This month’s “NRV Radio Show” will feature skits and guest band After Jack.

Date and time: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’,” Sept. 20-21, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Tickets: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’,” $50; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15.

Contact: 200-5668; 320-5777; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

SOUTH COUNTY LIBRARY

Performance: “A Life of Sorrow: The life and times of Carter Stanley” by Gary Reid

Summary: A fifth anniversary performance of Reid’s one-man show in the venue where it premiered.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Venue: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Tickets: Free.

More information: 772-7507

BARTER THEATRE

Performances and dates: “Maytag Virgin” by Audrey Cefaly, times vary Sunday-Nov. 10; “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “The Loophole” by Stacey Isom Campbell, times vary Friday-Nov. 8; “The Producers” by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, times vary Sept. 19-Nov. 9; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted from Washington Irving by Catherine Bush, times vary Oct. 1-Nov. 13.

Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon

Summary: “Maytag Virgin” is a romantic comedy set in the deep South. In thriller “Wait Until Dark,” a blind woman must outwit a murderous criminal. In “The Loophole,” twin sisters from South Carolina embezzle millions and find ways to justify their theft. Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “The Producers” mounts a hare-brained Broadway scam that goes zanily wrong. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween season adaptation of the classic American ghost story.

Tickets: “Maytag Virgin,” $20-$40; “Wait Until Dark,” $20-$48; “The Loophole,” $20-$40; “The Producers,” $20-$48; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” $20.

Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com

Family-friendly? “Maytag Virgin,” “Wait Until Dark,” “The Producers” and “The Loophole,” mature themes. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” yes.

STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE

Performances: “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov

Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Summary: Star City Playhouse continues its season of one-act plays. “The Confederates” is an early 20th-century American romantic comedy from a female writing duo, while “The Boor” is a comedy from the Russian master about an improbable love match.

Dates and times: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sept.15, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $12; $8 seniors and students

Contact: 366-1446

Family-friendly? Mature themes.

Tags

Mike Allen writes the Arts & Extras column for The Roanoke Times. The beat he covers includes visual art, classical music, opera, theater, dance, literature, museums and other arts and cultural nonprofits, and things even more eclectic.

Load comments