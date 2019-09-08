SEPTEMBER THEATER CALENDAR
Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in October, please email events@roanoke.com.
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performances: “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams
Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market St., Roanoke
Summary: The classic award-winning 1944 drama about a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter.
Dates and times: Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$38; Sept. 25 preview, $15-$25
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? Mature themes.
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: A Halloween-themed farce in which a couple purchases a home in Salem, Massachusetts, that receives annual visits from a genuine (and extremely cranky) witch.
Dates and times: Oct. 3-4 and 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5 and 12, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE
Performance: “40th Anniversary Black Box”
Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: RBT celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding with this season-opening performance featuring a variety of dance styles, including an excerpt from “Swan Lake.”
Date and time: Sept. 21, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $16
Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com
Family-friendly: Yes.
MOSS ARTS CENTER
Performance: Dance Theatre of Harlem
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: The New York dance company returns to Blacksburg to perform “Passage,” a new work commissioned by the Virginia Arts Festival for American Evolution, a project marking the 400th anniversary of several major historical Virginia events, including the arrival of the first Africans. “Passage” is described as a celebration of the fortitude of the human spirt.
Date and time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25-$55; $10 students
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE
Performance: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts
Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.
Date and time: Oct. 4, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5-6, 3 p.m.
Cost: $22-$25
Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Performance: “Wonder of the World” by David Lindsay-Abaire
Venue: Pridemore Playhouse, Porterfield Hall, East Main St., Radford
Summary: A married woman, shocked by the discovery of her husband’s bizarre secret fetish, sets out on a comical voyage of self-discovery.
Date and time: Oct. 1, Oct. 3 and Oct 4-5, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 6, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10; $6 senior citizens and students
Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Mature themes
VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS
Performance: “How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel
Venue: Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Summary: Through a series of driving lessons, the audience learns about the disturbing relationship between a teenage girl and her uncle.
Dates and times: Oct. 1-4 and 6-9, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12; $10 senior citizens and students
Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Mature language and themes.
LITTLE TOWN PLAYERS
Performance: “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope
Venue: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford
Summary: Four rambunctious women team up to get a new start on life, and revenge on at least one two-timing ex, in this Southern-fried comedy from the authors of “Christmas Belles.”
Dates and times: Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Sept. 15, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15; children 12 and younger, $10
Contact: 586-5881; littletownplayers.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performance: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’”; “The NRV Radio Show”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summary: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’” is a dinner theater farce concerning shotgun nuptials. This month’s “NRV Radio Show” will feature skits and guest band After Jack.
Date and time: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’,” Sept. 20-21, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “Daisy’s Redneck Weddin’,” $50; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15.
Contact: 200-5668; 320-5777; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
SOUTH COUNTY LIBRARY
Performance: “A Life of Sorrow: The life and times of Carter Stanley” by Gary Reid
Summary: A fifth anniversary performance of Reid’s one-man show in the venue where it premiered.
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Venue: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Tickets: Free.
More information: 772-7507
BARTER THEATRE
Performances and dates: “Maytag Virgin” by Audrey Cefaly, times vary Sunday-Nov. 10; “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “The Loophole” by Stacey Isom Campbell, times vary Friday-Nov. 8; “The Producers” by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, times vary Sept. 19-Nov. 9; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted from Washington Irving by Catherine Bush, times vary Oct. 1-Nov. 13.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Summary: “Maytag Virgin” is a romantic comedy set in the deep South. In thriller “Wait Until Dark,” a blind woman must outwit a murderous criminal. In “The Loophole,” twin sisters from South Carolina embezzle millions and find ways to justify their theft. Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “The Producers” mounts a hare-brained Broadway scam that goes zanily wrong. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween season adaptation of the classic American ghost story.
Tickets: “Maytag Virgin,” $20-$40; “Wait Until Dark,” $20-$48; “The Loophole,” $20-$40; “The Producers,” $20-$48; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” $20.
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? “Maytag Virgin,” “Wait Until Dark,” “The Producers” and “The Loophole,” mature themes. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” yes.
STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE
Performances: “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov
Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Summary: Star City Playhouse continues its season of one-act plays. “The Confederates” is an early 20th-century American romantic comedy from a female writing duo, while “The Boor” is a comedy from the Russian master about an improbable love match.
Dates and times: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sept.15, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $12; $8 seniors and students
Contact: 366-1446
Family-friendly? Mature themes.
