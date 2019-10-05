Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in November, please email events@roanoke.com.

— Mike Allen

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Performances: “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams; “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare

Venues: “The Glass Menagerie,” Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market St., Roanoke; “Romeo and Juliet,” Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke.

Summary: The classic award-winning 1944 drama “The Glass Menagerie” tells the story of a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter. The star-crossed lovers of “Romeo and Juliet” hardly need introduction.

Dates and times: “The Glass Menagerie,” Sunday, 2 p.m.; “Romeo and Juliet,” Oct. 19 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: “The Glass Menagerie” $20-$38; “Romeo and Juliet,” pay what you can.

Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org

Family-friendly? “The Glass Menagerie,” mature themes; “Romeo and Juliet,” yes.

VMI THEATRE

Performance: “Silly Short Plays from Around the World”

Venue: Gillis Theater, Marshall Hall, Center for Leadership & Ethics, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Virginia

Summary: Humorous short plays from England, France, Russia and United States, written by John Maddison Morton, Moliere, Anton Chekhov and O. Henry.

Dates and times: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Oct. 13, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10; senior citizens and students $5; children age 6 and under free.

Contact: 540-464-7389; blandjk@vmi.edu

Family friendly? Yes.

ATTIC PRODUCTIONS

Performance: “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy

Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Summary: A Halloween-themed farce in which a couple purchases a home in Salem, Massachusetts, that receives annual visits from a genuine (and extremely cranky) witch.

Dates and times: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12

Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info

Family-friendly? Yes.

MOSS ARTS CENTER

Performances: Camille A. Brown & Dancers; “Home” by Geoff Sobelle

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: New York-based Camille A. Brown & Dancers perform a program choreographed around themes of race and identity; “Home” constructs a house on stage in a cross-disciplinary performance that addresses global housing problems.

Dates and times: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.; “Home,” Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, $20-$45, $10 students; “Home,” $25, students $10

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Camille A. Brown & Dancers, yes; “Home” contains nudity.

ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Performance: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts

Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Summary: A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.

Date and time: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Cost: $22-$25

Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE

Performance: “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward

Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: A novelist who holds a séance in a quest for book material ends up bedeviled by his ex-wife’s ghost in this macabre farce.

Dates and times: Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 13 and 20, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $7-$14

Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

HOLLINS UNIVERSITY THEATRE

Performance: “Goodnight, Moon, the Magical Musical” by Margaret Wise Brown and Chad Henry; “Imogen (aka Cymabine)” by William Shakespeare

Venue: Hollins University Theatre, 8004 Quadrangle Lane, Roanoke

Summary: The Hollins theater program expanded “Goodnight, Moon,” the quintessential bedtime book for toddlers, into a musical with a cat and a fiddle and dancing teddy bears. “Imogen” is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Cymbaline” performed by the American Shakespeare Center.

Date and time: “Goodnight, Moon,” Oct. 19, 11 a.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; Oct. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; “Imogen,” Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10; for “Goodnight, Moon,” children under 12 $5

Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre

Family-friendly? Yes

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Performances: “Wonder of the World” by David Lindsay-Abaire; “Darkside” by Ken Jones

Venues: “Wonder of the World,” Pridemore Playhouse, Porterfield Hall, East Main St., Radford; “Darkside,” Hawes Studio Theatre, Porterfield Hall, East Main Street, Radford

Summary: In “Wonder of the World,” a married woman, shocked by the discovery of her husband’s bizarre secret fetish, sets out on a comical voyage of self-discovery. “Darkside” imagines three astronauts stranded on a moon mission as ground control attempts rescue.

Date and time: “Wonder of the World,” Sunday, 2 p.m.; “Darkside,” Oct. 23-26, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.

Tickets: “Wonder of the World,” $10; $6 senior citizens and students; “Darkside,” free.

Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre

Family-friendly? Mature themes

VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS

Performance: “How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel; “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris and Joe Mantello

Venues: “How I Learned to Drive,” Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg; “The Santaland Diaries,” Theatre 101, 200 College Ave., Blacksburg

Summary: In “How I Learned to Drive,” the audience learns about the disturbing relationship between a teenage girl and her uncle through a series of driving lessons. “The Santaland Diaries” depicts a slacker who takes a job as a Macy’s elf.

Dates and times: “How I Learned to Drive,” Sunday-Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; “The Santaland Diaries,” Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: “How I Learned to Drive,” $12; $10 senior citizens and students; “The Santaland Diaries,” free.

Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Mature language and themes.

NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE

Performance: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!”; “The NRV Radio Show”

Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Summary: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” combines the Italian mafia with dinner theater. This month’s “NRV Radio Show” will feature skits and guest band Gate 10.

Date and time: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” Oct. 18-19, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Tickets: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” $50; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15.

Contact: 994-5659; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE

Performances: “Spooktacular”

Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Summary: A Halloween-themed variety show featuring young singers and performers.

Dates and times: Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Tickets: Free.

Contact: 366-1446

Family-friendly? Yes.

FERRUM COLLEGE THEATRE ARTS

Performance: “The Rocky Horror Show” by Richard O’Brien

Venue: Sale Theatre, Ferrum College, 305 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum

Summary: A cross-dressing mad scientist creates a perfect (but not very bright) human in the play that was the basis for the cult film phenomenon.

Dates and times: Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m.

Tickets: $15, senior citizens and students $5, Ferrum students free

Contact: http://bit.ly/RockFer

Family-friendly? Adult themes and language; no one under 18 admitted.

BARTER THEATRE

Performances and dates: “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “The Loophole” by Stacey Isom Campbell, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “Maytag Virgin” by Audrey Cefaly, times vary Tuesday-Nov. 10; “The Producers” by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, times vary Tuesday-Nov. 9; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted from Washington Irving by Catherine Bush, times vary Wednesday-Nov. 13.

Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon

Summary: “Maytag Virgin” is a romantic comedy set in the deep South. In thriller “Wait Until Dark,” a blind woman must outwit a murderous criminal. In “The Loophole,” twin sisters from South Carolina embezzle millions and find ways to justify their theft. Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “The Producers” mounts a hare-brained Broadway scam that goes zanily wrong. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween season adaptation of the classic American ghost story.

Tickets: “Maytag Virgin,” $20-$40; “Wait Until Dark,” $20-$48; “The Loophole,” $20-$40; “The Producers,” $20-$48; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” $20.

Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com

Family-friendly? “Maytag Virgin,” “Wait Until Dark,” “The Producers” and “The Loophole,” mature themes. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” yes.

Mike Allen writes the Arts & Extras column for The Roanoke Times. The beat he covers includes visual art, classical music, opera, theater, dance, literature, museums and other arts and cultural nonprofits, and things even more eclectic.

Load comments