Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in November, please email events@roanoke.com.
— Mike Allen
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performances: “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams; “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare
Venues: “The Glass Menagerie,” Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market St., Roanoke; “Romeo and Juliet,” Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke.
Summary: The classic award-winning 1944 drama “The Glass Menagerie” tells the story of a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter. The star-crossed lovers of “Romeo and Juliet” hardly need introduction.
Dates and times: “The Glass Menagerie,” Sunday, 2 p.m.; “Romeo and Juliet,” Oct. 19 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: “The Glass Menagerie” $20-$38; “Romeo and Juliet,” pay what you can.
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? “The Glass Menagerie,” mature themes; “Romeo and Juliet,” yes.
VMI THEATRE
Performance: “Silly Short Plays from Around the World”
Venue: Gillis Theater, Marshall Hall, Center for Leadership & Ethics, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Virginia
Summary: Humorous short plays from England, France, Russia and United States, written by John Maddison Morton, Moliere, Anton Chekhov and O. Henry.
Dates and times: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10; senior citizens and students $5; children age 6 and under free.
Contact: 540-464-7389; blandjk@vmi.edu
Family friendly? Yes.
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “All Because of Agatha” by Jonathan Troy
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: A Halloween-themed farce in which a couple purchases a home in Salem, Massachusetts, that receives annual visits from a genuine (and extremely cranky) witch.
Dates and times: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
MOSS ARTS CENTER
Performances: Camille A. Brown & Dancers; “Home” by Geoff Sobelle
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: New York-based Camille A. Brown & Dancers perform a program choreographed around themes of race and identity; “Home” constructs a house on stage in a cross-disciplinary performance that addresses global housing problems.
Dates and times: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.; “Home,” Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Camille A. Brown & Dancers, $20-$45, $10 students; “Home,” $25, students $10
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Camille A. Brown & Dancers, yes; “Home” contains nudity.
ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE
Performance: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts
Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.
Date and time: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Cost: $22-$25
Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE
Performance: “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward
Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: A novelist who holds a séance in a quest for book material ends up bedeviled by his ex-wife’s ghost in this macabre farce.
Dates and times: Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 13 and 20, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$14
Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
HOLLINS UNIVERSITY THEATRE
Performance: “Goodnight, Moon, the Magical Musical” by Margaret Wise Brown and Chad Henry; “Imogen (aka Cymabine)” by William Shakespeare
Venue: Hollins University Theatre, 8004 Quadrangle Lane, Roanoke
Summary: The Hollins theater program expanded “Goodnight, Moon,” the quintessential bedtime book for toddlers, into a musical with a cat and a fiddle and dancing teddy bears. “Imogen” is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Cymbaline” performed by the American Shakespeare Center.
Date and time: “Goodnight, Moon,” Oct. 19, 11 a.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; Oct. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; “Imogen,” Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10; for “Goodnight, Moon,” children under 12 $5
Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Yes
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Performances: “Wonder of the World” by David Lindsay-Abaire; “Darkside” by Ken Jones
Venues: “Wonder of the World,” Pridemore Playhouse, Porterfield Hall, East Main St., Radford; “Darkside,” Hawes Studio Theatre, Porterfield Hall, East Main Street, Radford
Summary: In “Wonder of the World,” a married woman, shocked by the discovery of her husband’s bizarre secret fetish, sets out on a comical voyage of self-discovery. “Darkside” imagines three astronauts stranded on a moon mission as ground control attempts rescue.
Date and time: “Wonder of the World,” Sunday, 2 p.m.; “Darkside,” Oct. 23-26, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.
Tickets: “Wonder of the World,” $10; $6 senior citizens and students; “Darkside,” free.
Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Mature themes
VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS
Performance: “How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel; “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris and Joe Mantello
Venues: “How I Learned to Drive,” Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg; “The Santaland Diaries,” Theatre 101, 200 College Ave., Blacksburg
Summary: In “How I Learned to Drive,” the audience learns about the disturbing relationship between a teenage girl and her uncle through a series of driving lessons. “The Santaland Diaries” depicts a slacker who takes a job as a Macy’s elf.
Dates and times: “How I Learned to Drive,” Sunday-Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; “The Santaland Diaries,” Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: “How I Learned to Drive,” $12; $10 senior citizens and students; “The Santaland Diaries,” free.
Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Mature language and themes.
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performance: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!”; “The NRV Radio Show”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summary: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” combines the Italian mafia with dinner theater. This month’s “NRV Radio Show” will feature skits and guest band Gate 10.
Date and time: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” Oct. 18-19, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “Mangia! Mangia! Murder!” $50; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15.
Contact: 994-5659; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE
Performances: “Spooktacular”
Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Summary: A Halloween-themed variety show featuring young singers and performers.
Dates and times: Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
Tickets: Free.
Contact: 366-1446
Family-friendly? Yes.
FERRUM COLLEGE THEATRE ARTS
Performance: “The Rocky Horror Show” by Richard O’Brien
Venue: Sale Theatre, Ferrum College, 305 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum
Summary: A cross-dressing mad scientist creates a perfect (but not very bright) human in the play that was the basis for the cult film phenomenon.
Dates and times: Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m.
Tickets: $15, senior citizens and students $5, Ferrum students free
Contact: http://bit.ly/RockFer
Family-friendly? Adult themes and language; no one under 18 admitted.
BARTER THEATRE
Performances and dates: “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “The Loophole” by Stacey Isom Campbell, times vary Sunday-Nov. 8; “Maytag Virgin” by Audrey Cefaly, times vary Tuesday-Nov. 10; “The Producers” by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, times vary Tuesday-Nov. 9; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted from Washington Irving by Catherine Bush, times vary Wednesday-Nov. 13.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Summary: “Maytag Virgin” is a romantic comedy set in the deep South. In thriller “Wait Until Dark,” a blind woman must outwit a murderous criminal. In “The Loophole,” twin sisters from South Carolina embezzle millions and find ways to justify their theft. Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “The Producers” mounts a hare-brained Broadway scam that goes zanily wrong. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween season adaptation of the classic American ghost story.
Tickets: “Maytag Virgin,” $20-$40; “Wait Until Dark,” $20-$48; “The Loophole,” $20-$40; “The Producers,” $20-$48; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” $20.
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? “Maytag Virgin,” “Wait Until Dark,” “The Producers” and “The Loophole,” mature themes. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” yes.
