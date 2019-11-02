Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in December, please email events@roanoke.com.
BROADWAY IN ROANOKE
Performance: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: A musical theater biography of one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, packed with King’s hits (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Locomotion,” “You’ve Got a Friend”) and even more written by her collaborators and rivals, such as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil’s “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.”
Date and time: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $47-$82
Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performances: “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe; “The Sound of Music,” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Venues: “Every Brilliant Thing,” Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke; “The Sound of Music,” Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Summary: “Every Brilliant Thing” is a single-actor show that, with humor and heart, tells the story of a boy growing up with a mother who has depression. The hills are alive in “The Sound of Music,” the classic tale of the musical von Trapp family’s escape from Nazi-occupied Austria.
Dates and times: “Every Brilliant Thing,” Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. “The Sound of Music,” Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Tickets: “Every Brilliant Thing,” $15-$20; “The Sound of Music,” $15-$38
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? “Every Brilliant Thing,” mature themes. “The Sound of Music,” yes.
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “Miracle on 34th Street, the Play” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies.
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: The classic holiday story about a Macy’s department store Santa put on trial after claiming to be the real North Pole deal.
Dates and times: Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
LITTLE TOWN PLAYERS
Performance: “A Grand Night for Singing” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
Venue: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford
Summary: A musical revue showcasing songs from numerous classic Rodgers and Hammerstein productions, including “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music.”
Dates and times: Friday, Saturday and Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15; children 12 and younger, $10
Contact: 586-5881; littletownplayers.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
VMI COMMUNITY THEATRE
Performance: “A Real Old English Christmas” by Claire Boiko
Venue: Gillis Theater, Marshall Hall, Center for Leadership & Ethics, Virginia Military Institute, Lexington
Summary: In this holiday play, an American family visiting an old English manor encounters a ghost and time travels to Christmas Past via magic mirror.
Dates and times: Dec. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $5; children age 6 and younger free
Contact: 464-7389; blandjk@vmi.edu
Family friendly? Yes.
SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE
Performance: “Is He Dead?” by Mark Twain
Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: A farcical play discovered 92 years after Twain’s death, involving an artist’s attempt to increase the value of his work via faking his own demise.
Dates and times: Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8 and 15, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$14
Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
LOGOS THEATRICUS
Performance: “They Chose Me!” by Michael Colby and Ned Paul Ginsburg
Venues: Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke
Summary: A revival of a musical that celebrates foster care and adoption, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2009 Logos Theatricus production in Roanoke.
Date and time: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10, 3 p.m.
Tickets: Free
Contact: 774-0066
Family-friendly? Yes.
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Performance: “Alice @ Wonderland” by Jonathan Yukich
Venues: Pridemore Playhouse, Porterfield Hall, East Main Street, Radford
Summary: A 21st-century Alice with cellphone in hand ends up in Lewis Carroll’s imaginary land.
Date and time: Nov. 16, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10; $6 senior citizens and students
Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Yes.
VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS
Performance: “Balm in Gilead” by Lanford Wilson
Venues: Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Summary: A groundbreaking 1965 play about the troubled souls who gather at a seedy New York cafe.
Dates and times: Nov. 12-15 and 18-19, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12; $10 senior citizens and students
Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Mature language and themes
THEATER ROANOKE COLLEGE
Performance: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare
Venue: Olin Theatre, Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem
Summary: The bard’s classic comedy full of puckish fairy mischief.
Dates and times: Nov. 15-16 and 22-23, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $7; $5 seniors and students
Family-friendly? Yes.
ADAIRE THEATRE
Performance: “Quiet Courage: The Pursuit of Equal Education”
Venue: Jubilee Christian Center, 7331 Lee Highway, Fairlawn
Summary: Supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and American Evolution, “Quiet Courage” tells the story of Chauncey Harmon, an African American school principal in Pulaski County who sued for equal pay with the help of civil rights icons Thurgood Marshall and Oliver Hill.
Date and time: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Contact: 250-3665; adairetheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
NEW RIVER STAGE
Performance: “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, the Musical” by Tim McDonald, Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley
Venue: Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Summary: A musical adaptation of Dahl’s candied cautionary tale for children, featuring songs from the 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder.
Dates and times: Saturday and Nov. 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Nov. 10 and 17, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $15; senior citizens, $12; youth, $10
Contact: 585-4295; newriverstage.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performances: “1619! Evolution of a New World,” “The NRV Radio Show”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summary: “1619! Evolution of a New World” takes audience members on a trip back to 1619 to learn about significant historical events from that year, with music from After Jack. “The NRV Radio Show” is an old-fashioned variety show with skits and music.
Date and time: “1619! Evolution of a New World,” Nov. 23, 7 p.m. and Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “1619! Evolution of a New World,” $20; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15.
Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
PATRIOT PLAYERS
Performance: “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
Summary: The stage musical adaptation of Disney’s icy fairy tale arrives for those who can’t “Let It Go.”
Venue: Walker Fine Arts/Student Center Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville
Dates and times: Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Nov. 10, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15 advance; $20 at door
Contact: 276-656-0244; phccpatriotplayers.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE
Performance: “The Bargain” by Charles Dickens and Karen Sue Semones
Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Summary: A modern adaptation of a holiday ghost story by the author of “A Christmas Carol.”
Dates and times: Nov. 15, 22 and 29, 7 p.m.; Nov. 16-17, Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $12; $8 seniors and students
Contact: 366-1446; Star City Playhouse on Facebook
Family-friendly? Mature themes
BARTER THEATRE
Performances and dates: “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, times vary Wednesday through Friday; “The Loophole” by Stacey Isom Campbell, times vary Thursday and Friday; “Maytag Virgin” by Audrey Cefaly, times vary Sunday-Nov. 10; “The Producers” by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, times vary Sunday through Saturday; “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” adapted from Washington Irving by Catherine Bush, times vary Thursday-Nov. 13; “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” times vary Nov. 15-Dec. 29; “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” times vary Nov. 19-Dec. 21; “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” by Tom Mule, times vary Nov. 21-Dec. 22; “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris, times vary Nov. 26-Dec. 29.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Summary: “Maytag Virgin” is a romantic comedy set in the deep South. In thriller “Wait Until Dark,” a blind woman must outwit a murderous criminal. In “The Loophole,” twin sisters from South Carolina embezzle millions and find ways to justify their theft. Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “The Producers” mounts a hare-brained Broadway scam that goes zanily wrong. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween season adaptation of the classic American ghost story. “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is a musical stuffed with Berlin’s timeless songs. “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” brings Clement Clark Moore’s poem to life. “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” reimagines Dickens’ holiday ghost story from a different perspective. Comedy “The Santaland Diaries” follows the misadventures of a department store elf.
Tickets: Prices vary.
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? “Maytag Virgin,” “Wait Until Dark,” “The Producers,” “The Loophole,” and “The Santaland Diaries” have mature themes. All others are family-friendly.
