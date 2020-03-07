Live Theater Calendar: March

Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in April, please email events@roanoke.com.

— Mike Allen

BROADWAY IN ROANOKE

Performances: STOMP; Blue Man Group

Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Summary: STOMP turns everyday objects such as shopping carts, trash cans and brooms into percussion instruments in routines that incorporate theater and dance.The Blue Man Group’s famous act involves mime, comedy, music and dance.

Dates and times: STOMP, March 18, 7:30 p.m.; Blue Man Group, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: STOMP, $42-$72; Blue Man Group, $42-$82

Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com

Family-friendly? Yes.

HOLLINS THEATRE

Performances: “Native Guard” by Natasha Trethewey and Susan Booth; “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and Lydia R. Diamond

Summary: “Native Guard” will be a theatrical reading, accompanied by live music, of poems by Hollins alumna and former U.S. Poet Laureate Trethewey from her Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of the same title, starring Broadway and television actress January LaVoy and Roanoke singer Shawn Spencer. “The Bluest Eye” is a staged reading of a play based on the novel by Nobel Prize winner Morrison.

Venue: Hollins University Theatre, 8004 Quadrangle Lane, Roanoke

Date and time: “Native Guard,” Sunday, 7:30 p.m.; “The Bluest Eye,” March 18-19, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre

Family-friendly? Mature themes

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Performances: “Dreamgirls”

Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Summary: A 1981 musical about a trio of up-and-coming R&B singers from Chicago, “Dreamgirls” won six Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway. Two singers, Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson, had hit singles 15 years apart with their recordings of the musical’s best known song, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

Dates and times: March 27, April 1-3 and April 7-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; March 29 and April 5, 2 p.m.; preview nights, March 25-26, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$38; preview nights, $15-$25

Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org

Family-friendly? The movie was rated PG-13.

ATTIC PRODUCTIONS

Performance: “Welcome to Mitford” by Robert Inman

Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Summary: A quiet, funny tale of love and faith in a small town, based on the bestselling Mitford novels by Jan Karon.

Dates and times: March 26-27 and April 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; March 28 and April 4, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12

Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info

Family-friendly? Yes.

LITTLE TOWN PLAYERS

Performance: “I Hate Hamlet” by Paul Rudnick

Venue: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford

Summary: A comedy about an actor urged to take the title role in Shakespeare’s best known play by none other than the ghost of legendary actor John Barrymore.

Dates and times: March 13-14 and 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; March 15 and 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15; children 12 and younger, $10

Contact: 586-5881; littletownplayers.com

Family-friendly? Adult themes

NEW RIVER STAGE

Performance: “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens and Robert Thomas Noll

Venue: Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Summary: A faithful stage adaptation of Dickens’ novel about an orphan boy who endures and escapes a life of crime and poverty.

Dates and times: Sunday, 3 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12; senior citizens and students, $10

Contact: 585-4295; newriverstage.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BALLET

Performances: Dance Español, “Unidad Cultural a través de la danza”; “Metamorphosis: Movement Through Time”

Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Summary: A SVB program for Roanoke City Public Schools, Dance Español will culminate in a performance by Roanoke elementary and middle school students that highlights Local Colors and the dances of different cultures. “Metamorphosis” is a collaboration with Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Taubman Museum of Art that delves into three centuries of art and ballet history.

Dates and times: Dance Español, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; “Metamorphosis,” Thursday, 7 p.m.

Tickets: “Dance Español,” free; “Metamorphosis,” $24, children $10

Contact: 853-5483; theberglundcenter.com; svballet.org

Note: “Metamorphosis” will also be performed March 21, 3 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge. Tickets $10-$39. More information 862-5665; historicmasonictheatre.com.

Family-friendly? Yes.

BROADWAY IN BLACKSBURG

Performance: “Finding Neverland”

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: Based on the 2004 film “Finding Neverland,” adapted for the screen by David Magee from his own play “The Man Who Was Peter Pan,” the musical charts playwright J.M. Barrie’s relationship with a single mother and her sons, who inspired him to invent Peter Pan.

Date and time: March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$90

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Yes.

MOSS ARTS CENTER

Performances: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano; L.A. Theatre Works, “SEVEN”

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México showcases dance, music and folklore from many regions of Mexico. “SEVEN” is a play based on interviews with seven women who brought change to their home countries of Afghanistan, Cambodia, Guatemala, Ireland, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia.

Date and time: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, March 20, 7:30 p.m.; “SEVEN,” March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, $20-$45, students $10; “SEVEN,” $20-$45, students $10

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE

Performance: “Black Box #4”

Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: RBT offers a performance in its studio space demonstrating the versatility of ballet and contemporary dance.

Date and time: April 4, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com

Family-friendly? Yes.

BARTER THEATRE

Performances and dates: “Macbeth,” times vary March 26-April 19.

Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon

Summary: There’s “double, double toil and trouble” in this bloody tragedy from William Shakespeare, about a Scottish general who murders to gain the throne and murders more to keep it.

Tickets: $19-$44

Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com

Family-friendly? Mature themes

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

