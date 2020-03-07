Live Theater Calendar: March
Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in April, please email events@roanoke.com.
— Mike Allen
BROADWAY IN ROANOKE
Performances: STOMP; Blue Man Group
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: STOMP turns everyday objects such as shopping carts, trash cans and brooms into percussion instruments in routines that incorporate theater and dance.The Blue Man Group’s famous act involves mime, comedy, music and dance.
Dates and times: STOMP, March 18, 7:30 p.m.; Blue Man Group, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: STOMP, $42-$72; Blue Man Group, $42-$82
Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
HOLLINS THEATRE
Performances: “Native Guard” by Natasha Trethewey and Susan Booth; “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and Lydia R. Diamond
Summary: “Native Guard” will be a theatrical reading, accompanied by live music, of poems by Hollins alumna and former U.S. Poet Laureate Trethewey from her Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of the same title, starring Broadway and television actress January LaVoy and Roanoke singer Shawn Spencer. “The Bluest Eye” is a staged reading of a play based on the novel by Nobel Prize winner Morrison.
Venue: Hollins University Theatre, 8004 Quadrangle Lane, Roanoke
Date and time: “Native Guard,” Sunday, 7:30 p.m.; “The Bluest Eye,” March 18-19, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Free
Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Mature themes
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performances: “Dreamgirls”
Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Summary: A 1981 musical about a trio of up-and-coming R&B singers from Chicago, “Dreamgirls” won six Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway. Two singers, Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson, had hit singles 15 years apart with their recordings of the musical’s best known song, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”
Dates and times: March 27, April 1-3 and April 7-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; March 29 and April 5, 2 p.m.; preview nights, March 25-26, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$38; preview nights, $15-$25
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? The movie was rated PG-13.
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “Welcome to Mitford” by Robert Inman
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: A quiet, funny tale of love and faith in a small town, based on the bestselling Mitford novels by Jan Karon.
Dates and times: March 26-27 and April 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; March 28 and April 4, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
LITTLE TOWN PLAYERS
Performance: “I Hate Hamlet” by Paul Rudnick
Venue: Little Town Players, 931 Ashland Ave., Bedford
Summary: A comedy about an actor urged to take the title role in Shakespeare’s best known play by none other than the ghost of legendary actor John Barrymore.
Dates and times: March 13-14 and 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; March 15 and 22, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15; children 12 and younger, $10
Contact: 586-5881; littletownplayers.com
Family-friendly? Adult themes
NEW RIVER STAGE
Performance: “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens and Robert Thomas Noll
Venue: Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Summary: A faithful stage adaptation of Dickens’ novel about an orphan boy who endures and escapes a life of crime and poverty.
Dates and times: Sunday, 3 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12; senior citizens and students, $10
Contact: 585-4295; newriverstage.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BALLET
Performances: Dance Español, “Unidad Cultural a través de la danza”; “Metamorphosis: Movement Through Time”
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: A SVB program for Roanoke City Public Schools, Dance Español will culminate in a performance by Roanoke elementary and middle school students that highlights Local Colors and the dances of different cultures. “Metamorphosis” is a collaboration with Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Taubman Museum of Art that delves into three centuries of art and ballet history.
Dates and times: Dance Español, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; “Metamorphosis,” Thursday, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “Dance Español,” free; “Metamorphosis,” $24, children $10
Contact: 853-5483; theberglundcenter.com; svballet.org
Note: “Metamorphosis” will also be performed March 21, 3 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge. Tickets $10-$39. More information 862-5665; historicmasonictheatre.com.
Family-friendly? Yes.
BROADWAY IN BLACKSBURG
Performance: “Finding Neverland”
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: Based on the 2004 film “Finding Neverland,” adapted for the screen by David Magee from his own play “The Man Who Was Peter Pan,” the musical charts playwright J.M. Barrie’s relationship with a single mother and her sons, who inspired him to invent Peter Pan.
Date and time: March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25-$90
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Yes.
MOSS ARTS CENTER
Performances: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano; L.A. Theatre Works, “SEVEN”
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México showcases dance, music and folklore from many regions of Mexico. “SEVEN” is a play based on interviews with seven women who brought change to their home countries of Afghanistan, Cambodia, Guatemala, Ireland, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia.
Date and time: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, March 20, 7:30 p.m.; “SEVEN,” March 28, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, $20-$45, students $10; “SEVEN,” $20-$45, students $10
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE
Performance: “Black Box #4”
Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: RBT offers a performance in its studio space demonstrating the versatility of ballet and contemporary dance.
Date and time: April 4, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $15
Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
BARTER THEATRE
Performances and dates: “Macbeth,” times vary March 26-April 19.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Summary: There’s “double, double toil and trouble” in this bloody tragedy from William Shakespeare, about a Scottish general who murders to gain the throne and murders more to keep it.
Tickets: $19-$44
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? Mature themes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.