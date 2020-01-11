Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in February, please email events@roanoke.com.
BROADWAY IN ROANOKE
Performance: “Waitress” by Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Adrienne Shelly
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: Based on the acclaimed 2007 indie film of the same name, with numbers by singer-songwriter and six-time Grammy-award nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song”), the musical tells the story of a waitress trying to use her talent for baking to escape an abusive relationship.
Date and time: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $42-$77
Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
HOLLINS-MILL MOUNTAIN 2020 WINTER FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS
Performances: “Moving” by Sean Michael McCord; “Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders)” by Kimberly Patterson
Summary: The Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre present new plays incubated in the Hollins Playwrights Lab. “Moving” spans 30 years of relationship highs and lows, set in a single apartment. In “Arachnothology,” an all-woman cast tells a story that makes use of the significance of spiders in myth, folklore and pop culture.
Venue: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Dates and times: “Moving,” Jan. 23, 25 and 30 and Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; “Arachnothology,” Jan. 24 and 31, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre
Family friendly? Mature themes
MOSS ARTS CENTER
Performance: “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party” by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company presents a comedy that puts the audiences on the stage, in the back room of a corner shop where Mrs. Krishnan is celebrating Onam, the Hindu festival of the harvest.
Dates and times: Jan. 30-31, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25-$40, students $10
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Yes.
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performance: “Timeless Twenties: An Immersive Prohibition Experience”
Venue: Mountain View Center, Mountain View Park, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: In this collaboration with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, visitors who say the password will be allowed into a reenactment of a 1920s Prohibition-era “blind pig” where illegal alcohol was served. Features casino tables, live performances and infamous gangsters. Period costumes encouraged.
Dates and times: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $55
Contact: 853-2236; 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? For ages 21 and older
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performances: “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling; “The NRV Radio Show”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summaries: A comedy-drama set in a Louisiana beauty shop, “Steel Magnolias” spins a tale of six outspoken, wisecracking women confronting life and staying friends. “The NRV Radio Show” is an old-fashioned variety show. Featured musical guests are Johnny Cake and the Lunch Truck.
Dates and times: “Steel Magnolias,” Jan. 17-18, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Jan. 24, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “Steel Magnolias,” $25, at door $30; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15, children $10
Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL OF PLAYS AND PLAYWRIGHTS
Performances and summaries: A festival that presents and develops new plays, in its 20th year. “They Must Be Women Now” by Nedra Pezold Roberts is a comedy set in “Althea’s Bridal Boutique and Bail Bonds.” Catherine Bush’s “Charlottesville” explores the fraught history of American race relations. Bret Murphy’s drama “In the Middle of Nowhere” follows a retired art professor whose aim to escape the world is repeatedly disrupted. In “Project X” by Taylor Hatch, a high school science teacher joins a secret physics projects at the height of World War II. “The Field” by Emily Emerson concerns factory layoffs and mysterious crop circles. “Nightjar” by Hannah Hartmann is a tale of a coal mining family in Kentucky. Drama “The Quiet Zone” by Augusto Federico Amador reunites a troubled mother with her estranged daughter.
Performances and dates: “They Must Be Women Now,” Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.; “Charlottesville.” Jan. 24, 1 p.m.; “In the Middle of Nowhere,” Jan. 24, 4 p.m.; “Project X,” Jan. 25, 1 p.m.; “The Field,” Jan. 25, 4 p.m.; “Nightjar,” Jan. 26, 1 p.m.; “The Quiet Zone,” Jan. 26, 4 p.m.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Tickets: Free; reservations requested
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? Mature themes
