Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in March, please email events@roanoke.com.

— Mike Allen

BROADWAY IN ROANOKE

Performance: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Summary: A concert-style performance of the legendary folk rock duo’s greatest hits, including “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and more.

Date and time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $32-$72

Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com

Family-friendly? Yes.

HOLLINS-MILL MOUNTAIN 2020 WINTER FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS

Performance: “Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders)” by Kimberly Patterson

Summary: The Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre present new plays incubated in the Hollins Playwrights Lab. In “Arachnothology,” an all-woman cast tells a story that makes use of the significance of spiders in myth, folklore and pop culture.

Venue: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Date and time: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre

Family friendly? Mature themes

ATTIC PRODUCTIONS

Performance: “The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs” by Linda Daugherty

Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Summary: The characters in three classic fairy tales — “The Three Little Pigs,” “The Billy Goats Gruff” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” — rebel against their storylines in this youth production.

Dates and times: Friday and Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $8

Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info

Family-friendly? Yes.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Performance: “Next Fall” by Geoffrey Nauffts

Venue: Hawes Studio Theatre, Porterfield Hall, East Main Street, Radford

Summary: A comedy-drama about a gay couple, one a Christian, one an atheist.

Date and time: Feb. 12-15, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, 2 p.m.

Tickets: Free, reservations required

Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre

Family-friendly? Mature themes

VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS

Performances: “Macbeth, the Murderer” by Devair Jeffries, Talisha Mack and Rodney McKeithan; “The Wolves”’ by Sarah DeLappe

Venues: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” Theatre 101, 200 College Ave., Blacksburg; “The Wolves,” Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Summary: “Macbeth, the Murderer” revisits Shakespeare’s tale of murder and ambition with an update filtered through Richard Wright’s “Native Son,” looking at the societal forces that may drive African American men to violence; “The Wolves” dramatizes the coming-of-age experiences of a high school girls’ soccer team.

Dates and times: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m.; “The Wolves,” Feb. 18-21 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” free; “The Wolves,” $12; $10 senior citizens and students

Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Mature language and themes

BROADWAY IN BLACKSBURG

Performance: “The Color Purple”

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar-nominated film adaptation by Steven Spielberg, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Celie, an African American woman struggling with poverty and abuse in early 1900s Georgia, and her path to empowerment.

Date and time: Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$90, students $10

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Adult themes

SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE

Performance: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare

Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: The Roanoke County community theater begins its 70th season with a classic comedy by the Bard, in which a would-be adulterer gets the tables turned on him by the happily married women he attempts to seduce.

Dates and times: Feb. 20-22 and 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23 and March 1, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $7-$14

Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

MOSS ARTS CENTER

Performance: “FLEX AVE.”

Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Summary: Evolved from Jamaican street dance styles and first popularized in Brooklyn, flexing is a style of dance incorporating contortionist movement and gliding that creates an illusion of weightlessness. “FLEX AVE.” showcases flexing using 10 dancers and a DJ.

Date and time: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35, students $10

Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu

Family-friendly? Yes.

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Performance: “Write Stuff! Young Playwright Festival”

Venue: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Summary: Readings and staged readings of the winning scripts in Mill Mountain’s fourth annual playwriting contest for middle and high school students.

Date and time: Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Pay what you will.

Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Performance: “The Fakes” by Samantha Macher

Venue: Fostek Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Summary: The RCT4Teens program offers an original play about internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Panels of experts will address questions afterward.

Dates and times: Feb. 27-28, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Pay what you will; reservations required

Contact: 400-7795; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org

Family-friendly? Appropriate for teenagers and older

NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE

Performances: “’Til Death Do Us Part! A Comedy Murder Mystery”; “The NRV Radio Show”

Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Summaries: In zany “’Til Death Do Us Part!” any one of the cast of 1920s-era characters could be responsible for the death of billionaire Thurston Bowells III. “The NRV Radio Show” is an old-fashioned variety show. Featured musical guest is Gate 10.

Dates and times: “’Til Death Do Us Part!” Feb. 14-15, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Tickets: “’Til Death Do Us Part!” $25 advance, $30 at door; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15 adults, $10 children

Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE

Performance: “Black Box #3”

Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: RBT offers a performance in its studio space demonstrating the versatility of ballet and contemporary dance.

Date and time: Feb. 15, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com

Family-friendly? Yes.

