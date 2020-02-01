Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley. Check the Extra calendar every Thursday for the most current information. If you have a play to list in March, please email events@roanoke.com.
— Mike Allen
BROADWAY IN ROANOKE
Performance: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: A concert-style performance of the legendary folk rock duo’s greatest hits, including “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and more.
Date and time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $32-$72
Contact: 853-5483; broadwayinroanoke.com; theberglundcenter.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
HOLLINS-MILL MOUNTAIN 2020 WINTER FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS
Performance: “Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders)” by Kimberly Patterson
Summary: The Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre present new plays incubated in the Hollins Playwrights Lab. In “Arachnothology,” an all-woman cast tells a story that makes use of the significance of spiders in myth, folklore and pop culture.
Venue: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Date and time: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Contact: 362-6517; hollins.edu/theatre
Family friendly? Mature themes
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs” by Linda Daugherty
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: The characters in three classic fairy tales — “The Three Little Pigs,” “The Billy Goats Gruff” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” — rebel against their storylines in this youth production.
Dates and times: Friday and Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $8
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Performance: “Next Fall” by Geoffrey Nauffts
Venue: Hawes Studio Theatre, Porterfield Hall, East Main Street, Radford
Summary: A comedy-drama about a gay couple, one a Christian, one an atheist.
Date and time: Feb. 12-15, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
Tickets: Free, reservations required
Contact: 831-5289; radford.edu/theatre
Family-friendly? Mature themes
VIRGINIA TECH SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS
Performances: “Macbeth, the Murderer” by Devair Jeffries, Talisha Mack and Rodney McKeithan; “The Wolves”’ by Sarah DeLappe
Venues: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” Theatre 101, 200 College Ave., Blacksburg; “The Wolves,” Squires Studio Theatre, Squires Student Center, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Summary: “Macbeth, the Murderer” revisits Shakespeare’s tale of murder and ambition with an update filtered through Richard Wright’s “Native Son,” looking at the societal forces that may drive African American men to violence; “The Wolves” dramatizes the coming-of-age experiences of a high school girls’ soccer team.
Dates and times: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m.; “The Wolves,” Feb. 18-21 and 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: “Macbeth, the Murderer,” free; “The Wolves,” $12; $10 senior citizens and students
Contact: 231-5615; performingarts.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Mature language and themes
BROADWAY IN BLACKSBURG
Performance: “The Color Purple”
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar-nominated film adaptation by Steven Spielberg, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Celie, an African American woman struggling with poverty and abuse in early 1900s Georgia, and her path to empowerment.
Date and time: Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25-$90, students $10
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Adult themes
SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE
Performance: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare
Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: The Roanoke County community theater begins its 70th season with a classic comedy by the Bard, in which a would-be adulterer gets the tables turned on him by the happily married women he attempts to seduce.
Dates and times: Feb. 20-22 and 27-29, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 23 and March 1, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$14
Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
MOSS ARTS CENTER
Performance: “FLEX AVE.”
Venue: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Summary: Evolved from Jamaican street dance styles and first popularized in Brooklyn, flexing is a style of dance incorporating contortionist movement and gliding that creates an illusion of weightlessness. “FLEX AVE.” showcases flexing using 10 dancers and a DJ.
Date and time: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, students $10
Contact: 231-5300; artscenter.vt.edu
Family-friendly? Yes.
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performance: “Write Stuff! Young Playwright Festival”
Venue: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Summary: Readings and staged readings of the winning scripts in Mill Mountain’s fourth annual playwriting contest for middle and high school students.
Date and time: Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
Tickets: Pay what you will.
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE
Performance: “The Fakes” by Samantha Macher
Venue: Fostek Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: The RCT4Teens program offers an original play about internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Panels of experts will address questions afterward.
Dates and times: Feb. 27-28, 7 p.m.
Tickets: Pay what you will; reservations required
Contact: 400-7795; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org
Family-friendly? Appropriate for teenagers and older
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performances: “’Til Death Do Us Part! A Comedy Murder Mystery”; “The NRV Radio Show”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summaries: In zany “’Til Death Do Us Part!” any one of the cast of 1920s-era characters could be responsible for the death of billionaire Thurston Bowells III. “The NRV Radio Show” is an old-fashioned variety show. Featured musical guest is Gate 10.
Dates and times: “’Til Death Do Us Part!” Feb. 14-15, 6:30 p.m.; “The NRV Radio Show,” Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Tickets: “’Til Death Do Us Part!” $25 advance, $30 at door; “The NRV Radio Show,” $15 adults, $10 children
Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE
Performance: “Black Box #3”
Venue: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, 1318 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: RBT offers a performance in its studio space demonstrating the versatility of ballet and contemporary dance.
Date and time: Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $15
Contact: 345-6099; rbtoffice@roacoxmail.com
Family-friendly? Yes.
