— Mike Allen
ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE
Performance: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin
Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: The Roanoke premiere of the “Matilda” musical based on Dahl’s 1988 novel about a little girl with telekinetic powers and a genius IQ.
Dates and times: Dec. 19, 7 p.m.; Dec. 20-21, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $22-$25
Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE
Performance: “The Nutcracker”
Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Summary: The traditional holiday story of a toy that comes to life.
Dates and times: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets: $29-$47
Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; http://roanokeballet.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BALLET
Performance: “The Nutcracker”
Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Summary: Clara visits the Land of Sweets in this classic holiday ballet.
Dates and times: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$49, children $15-$25
Contact: 853-5483; theberglundcenter.com; svballet.org/nutcracker.html
Family-friendly? Yes.
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Performances: “The Sound of Music,” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Summary: The hills are alive in “The Sound of Music,” the classic tale of the musical von Trapp family’s escape from Nazi-occupied Austria.
Dates and times: Wednesday-Friday and Dec. 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$38
Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
ATTIC PRODUCTIONS
Performance: “Miracle on 34th Street, the Play” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies.
Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Summary: The classic holiday story about a Macy’s department store Santa put on trial after claiming to be the real North Pole deal.
Dates and times: Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12
Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info
Family-friendly? Yes.
SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE
Performance: “Is He Dead?” by Mark Twain
Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Summary: A farcical play discovered 92 years after Twain’s death, involving an artist’s attempt to increase the value of his work via faking his own demise.
Dates and times: Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Dec. 15, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$14
Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
ADAIRE THEATRE
Performance: “Home for the Holidays”
Venue: Pulaski Elks Lodge, 8 W. Main St., Pulaski
Summary: A Christmas-themed musical revue.
Dates and times: Dec. 19-20, 7 p.m.; Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10
Contact: 250-3665; adairetheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE
Performances: “Holiday Magic! At the Draper Mercantile”
Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Summary: Dinner theater Christmas musical “Holiday Magic! At the Draper Mercantile” follows the adventures of three elves who have to step in when Santa gets snowed in and can’t make it to work.
Dates and times: Friday, Saturday and Dec. 20-21, 6 p.m.; Dec. 15 and 22, 5 p.m.
Tickets: $32.32-$63.65
Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org
Family-friendly? Yes.
STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE
Performance: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens and John Hardy
Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Summary: Abingdon actor John Hardy performs Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this one-man traveling show.
Dates and times: Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10; children 10 and older $5
Contact: 366-1446
Family-friendly? Yes.
BARTER THEATRE
Performances and dates: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” times vary Sunday-Dec. 29; “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” times vary Sunday-Dec. 21; “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” by Tom Mule, times vary Sunday-Dec. 22; “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris, times vary Sunday-Dec. 29.
Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon
Summary: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is a musical stuffed with Berlin’s timeless songs. “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” brings Clement Clark Moore’s poem to life. “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” reimagines Dickens’ holiday ghost story from a different perspective. Comedy “The Santaland Diaries” follows the misadventures of a department store elf.
Tickets: Prices vary.
Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com
Family-friendly? “The Santaland Diaries” has mature themes and language. All others are family-friendly.
