Our monthly guide to live theater in the Roanoke Valley.

— Mike Allen

ROANOKE CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Performance: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin

Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Summary: The Roanoke premiere of the “Matilda” musical based on Dahl’s 1988 novel about a little girl with telekinetic powers and a genius IQ.

Dates and times: Dec. 19, 7 p.m.; Dec. 20-21, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $22-$25

Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; roanokechildrenstheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE

Performance: “The Nutcracker”

Venue: Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Summary: The traditional holiday story of a toy that comes to life.

Dates and times: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets: $29-$47

Contact: 345-2550; jeffcenter.org; http://roanokeballet.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BALLET

Performance: “The Nutcracker”

Venue: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Summary: Clara visits the Land of Sweets in this classic holiday ballet.

Dates and times: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$49, children $15-$25

Contact: 853-5483; theberglundcenter.com; svballet.org/nutcracker.html

Family-friendly? Yes.

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Performances: “The Sound of Music,” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Venue: Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Summary: The hills are alive in “The Sound of Music,” the classic tale of the musical von Trapp family’s escape from Nazi-occupied Austria.

Dates and times: Wednesday-Friday and Dec. 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$38

Contact: 342-5740; millmountain.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

ATTIC PRODUCTIONS

Performance: “Miracle on 34th Street, the Play” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies.

Venue: Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Summary: The classic holiday story about a Macy’s department store Santa put on trial after claiming to be the real North Pole deal.

Dates and times: Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15; ages 18 and younger, $12

Contact: 473-1001; atticproductions.info

Family-friendly? Yes.

SHOWTIMERS COMMUNITY THEATRE

Performance: “Is He Dead?” by Mark Twain

Venue: Showtimers Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Summary: A farcical play discovered 92 years after Twain’s death, involving an artist’s attempt to increase the value of his work via faking his own demise.

Dates and times: Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Dec. 15, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $7-$14

Contact: 774-2660; showtimers.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

ADAIRE THEATRE

Performance: “Home for the Holidays”

Venue: Pulaski Elks Lodge, 8 W. Main St., Pulaski

Summary: A Christmas-themed musical revue.

Dates and times: Dec. 19-20, 7 p.m.; Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Contact: 250-3665; adairetheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

NEW RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL THEATRE

Performances: “Holiday Magic! At the Draper Mercantile”

Venue: Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Summary: Dinner theater Christmas musical “Holiday Magic! At the Draper Mercantile” follows the adventures of three elves who have to step in when Santa gets snowed in and can’t make it to work.

Dates and times: Friday, Saturday and Dec. 20-21, 6 p.m.; Dec. 15 and 22, 5 p.m.

Tickets: $32.32-$63.65

Contact: 994-5659, ext. 4; contact@nrvregionaltheatre.org

Family-friendly? Yes.

STAR CITY PLAYHOUSE

Performance: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens and John Hardy

Venue: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Summary: Abingdon actor John Hardy performs Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this one-man traveling show.

Dates and times: Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10; children 10 and older $5

Contact: 366-1446

Family-friendly? Yes.

BARTER THEATRE

Performances and dates: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” times vary Sunday-Dec. 29; “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” times vary Sunday-Dec. 21; “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” by Tom Mule, times vary Sunday-Dec. 22; “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris, times vary Sunday-Dec. 29.

Venue: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon

Summary: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is a musical stuffed with Berlin’s timeless songs. “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” brings Clement Clark Moore’s poem to life. “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” reimagines Dickens’ holiday ghost story from a different perspective. Comedy “The Santaland Diaries” follows the misadventures of a department store elf.

Tickets: Prices vary.

Contact: 276-628-3991; bartertheatre.com

Family-friendly? “The Santaland Diaries” has mature themes and language. All others are family-friendly.

Mike Allen

