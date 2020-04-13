The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke is offering its own version of a streaming on-demand service while its doors stay closed in compliance with stay-at-home directives.
“Though we are in a forced closure due to these challenging times, we still wanted to take every opportunity we could to present world-class first tier art house programming to our patron base,” wrote Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director Ian Fortier.
Five movies are on offer through Thursday: documentaries “Fantastic Fungi” and “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band”; Oscar-nominated Polish religious drama “Corpus Christi”; Romanian dark crime comedy “The Whistlers”; and “The Etruscan Smile,” a drama starring Brian Cox and Thora Birch. Fortier described “Etruscan Smile” as “a family feel good.”
All can be found at the Grandin Theatre’s website. Clicking the “rent movie” links will take visitors to pages where the films can be rented for two to three days for home streaming, with about half the proceeds of each rental benefiting the Grandin.
After Thursday, “I suspect we’ll hold a few and change out a couple,” Fortier wrote.
The Grandin is taking advantage of a service offered by some distributors that mobilized in response to the crisis by setting up VOD pages for theaters. “Since all of the major studios have essentially suspended and postponed all of their big blockbusters to be released later when the crisis flattens out, the vacuum created by the absence of blockbusters has created a purely art house program,” Fortier wrote.
In a bit of timely coincidence, the Grandin made a surprise cameo in Variety, the premier news source of the entertainment industry, with a photo of the theater’s colorful marquee providing the lead art for a story about “mom-and-pop multiplexes” launching “virtual cinemas.” Fortier called the appearance “a happy accident.”
To see what movies are available to rent, visit grandintheatre.com.
