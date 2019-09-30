A North Carolina artist who sculpts in glass will open a solo show Friday in Wytheville.
Elliott Todd uses glass tubing to create works that look like three-dimensional drawings. “They’re absolutely gorgeous,” said 19-year-old Lily Formato, who owns the Local Artists and Sellers gallery in Wytheville. Todd, who shapes these tubes using gas torches, makes them to hang on a wall like a painting.
Formato approached Todd about a show after seeing his works displayed in Asheville, North Carolina. “He’s really, really well known, nationally known around the country,” she said. He also has close to 25,000 followers on Instagram.
Todd will be the featured artist in Formato’s gallery, which also has works on display from about 40 artists in the Wytheville region. The two-story gallery also holds an art studio. “You’re not just seeing the glass artist, you’re seeing all this local art,” she said. “It’s quite awesome.”
Todd’s show will stay up through October. A reception takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m., with music by Davis Little.
