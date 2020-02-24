A rumor in English theater lore holds that William Shakespeare wrote “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in response to a challenge from Queen Elizabeth I.
She supposedly wanted it to feature the character of Falstaff (see “Henry IV”), she wanted him to be in love, and she wanted the play done within a couple of weeks.
The playwright delivered, although perhaps not as expected by his royal patron. The buffoonish Falstaff of “Merry Wives” is a man in love with money more than women — though not above using the latter to lard his purse. In short, hardly the stalwart companion of Prince Hal.
This Falstaff is on display in Showtimers’ altogether solid production of the 400-year-old comedy. It plays through Sunday and kicks off the theater company’s 70th season.
Falstaff is played by Lyle Blake Smythers, a veteran of multiple roles on the area’s amateur theater scene. His version of the rotund knight is prideful and bombastic, though not incapable of humility when appropriate.
In Shakespeare’s tale, Falstaff needs money and schemes to get it by seducing the wives of two wealthy gentlemen of Windsor. Their names are Page and Ford, and they’re portrayed, respectively, by Joel Gruver and David Colatosti.
The Mistresses Page (Kris Sorensen) and Ford (Aisha Mitchell) are tipped to Falstaff’s plot, however, and conspire to thwart and humiliate him at every turn. That story plays out comically against a tale of true romantic love involving Anne, daughter of the Fords, and her suitors. Anne is played by Sarah Katerina Smith, a Hollins University playwriting student who is new to the Showtimers stage.
Anne’s true love, Fenton, is portrayed by Alex Lyons, a recent alumnus of Radford University. Fenton’s competitors for the hand of Anne are soft-spoken Slender (Lucas Majors Pickett) and an overbearing French physician named Caius (Simon Adkins).
Miriam Frazier plays a Welsh parson named Evans. A longtime actor and director in the area, Frazier is one of several females who take on traditionally male roles in the show. Christopher Reidy plays the host of the Garter Inn. Reidy and Pickett both are veterans of the recently closed Star City Playhouse.
Showtimers regular Stevie Holcomb appears as Mistress Quickly, assistant to Dr. Caius.
Rounding out the large cast as fairies, lackeys and whatnot are Chylynn Branch, Joe Kavanaugh, Kelli Hobson, Chelsea DeTorres, Gene Marrano, Shawn Mantey and Mike Pilcher.
Smythers, Colatosti and especially Mitchell are standouts in a cast nearly without weak links. They and the other actors negotiate Shakespeare’s elegant but challenging parlance with an ease that indicates lots of rehearsing.
The company saves a bundle of time and money by giving the show a modern setting with clothing to match. The single false note is a codpiece attached to the front of Smythers’ 20th-century slacks and presumably meant to be cute.
The intellectual heft of many Shakespearean works may be lacking in “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” but Showtimers has made it work unexpectedly well. The influence of a skilled director is everywhere evident. Her name is Linsee Lewis.
