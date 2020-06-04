The Floyd Center for the Arts marks its 25th anniversary this year, a milestone that didn’t always appear to be a sure thing.
“I’m just thrilled,” said Linda Fallon, the center’s board president. “I feel like we’re the Little Engine That Could.” She praised the generosity of supporters that have kept the center going for a quarter century.
Unfortunately, because of the shutdown caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic, the center hasn’t been able to do anything to celebrate this milestone. Right now the art center just south of the Floyd town limits is closed.
The Phase Two reopening guidelines released Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam have laid the groundwork for some entertainment institutions to reopen, mainly outdoor ones.
The Floyd Center is looking to take advantage of this, “but very, very slowly,” Fallon said. “We’re thinking of classes being held outdoors like blacksmithing classes, maybe a day of art outdoors like plein air painting.”
The center still hopes to host an exhibition later in the summer, “The Art of Music.” The call for entries on the center’s website seeks works from artists, instrument makers and musicians and cites a June 12 deadline. The entry fee has been waived. The show might be displayed virtually, Fallon said.
The website features a video that provides a virtual tour of the center, allowing a look at the new hardwood floors installed in the second-story Hayloft Gallery and advertising an “Isolation Art” virtual exhibition that will include works created during the COVID-19 shutdown.
In terms of technology, it’s a significant leap from the center’s origins. The nonprofit is housed inside an 8-decade-old dairy barn.
A history provided by Fallon details how Floyd County’s sparsely populated countryside and heritage of music and instrument making became a draw for the back-to-the-land movement of the 1970s, with a number of artists and artisans among the new residents who came to escape the stress of city life.
In the history, center co-founder Lee Chichester recounted rumors that the dairy barn would be leveled and replaced with a cheap hotel. The arts community in Floyd instead pushed for the barn to become a venue that would showcase arts and music.
This endeavor officially opened in 1995 as the Jacksonville Center for the Arts, the name the center bore for 21 years of its existence. The idea was to acknowledge local history, though the name was a bit of a deep cut. The town of Floyd was originally named Jacksonville in honor of President Andrew Jackson. In 1896, the name was changed to honor the memory of Virginia Gov. John Floyd, who the county was already named after.
The Jacksonville Center’s name increasingly caused confusion. Not only did 21st-century Floyd residents not understand the reference, but people from Jacksonville, Florida, began signing up for programs online, mistakenly believing the center was local, said Jeff Liverman, the center’s executive director since 2014. The venue changed to Floyd Center for the Arts in 2016.
The center has held about 200 gallery shows since it opened. It has been the home of the Floyd High School Art Exhibit since 1996. At first, events took place in the creamery (now the ceramic studio) because it was the only part of the barn with running water. Expansions and renovations since have completely modernized the facility.
Since 2007, the center has hosted a concert series that has allowed classical music fans to get their fix without having to travel to Roanoke or Blacksburg. In 2017, the center launched one of its most successful events in terms of art sales, the Floyd Plein Air Biennial festival. It has a yearly operating budget of $270,000 and employs one part-time and three full-time staff members.
The Floyd Center for the Arts is not alone in having to mark an important anniversary while closed. Attic Productions in Fincastle was unable to start its 25th anniversary season, Roanoke Ballet Theatre has been unable to finish its 40th season, and Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke County had to pause its 70th season.
The arts center in Floyd has had close calls through the years. The funding challenges continue in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think people realize that the arts, they employ. We have musicians and dancers and writers that have no income right now because everything’s been canceled,” Fallon said. “The arts in and of itself is not just the arts, it’s people.”
For more information, visit floydartcenter.org.
