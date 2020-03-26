Thousands of people have watched harpist Rachel Lee Hall accompany herself in four- and five-part harmony as she plays tunes such as “Sleigh Ride” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
Tens of thousands more have watched her practicing passages for harp on Instagram.
Hall, 26, a Roanoke native and adjunct instructor at Hollins University, has more than 56,000 Instagram followers from all over the globe. “People look for my videos every day, and that’s always encouraging,” she said. Her large social media following is composed mostly of “younger music students who are looking to be inspired by watching videos on Instagram about practicing music.”
It doesn’t hurt that Classic FM in London, the world’s largest classical music station, has shared several of her videos online.
Rachel Hall’s brothers, Jared, 29, and Justin, 24, are also musicians. Jared plays violin, and Justin plays cello. For those in search of streaming entertainment, Rachel and Justin will give a virtual concert at 4 p.m. Saturday on Instagram Live, which you can access through her Instagram account, @rachelleehall.
“It’s a shame that so many concerts are being canceled, because music, it can be such a comfort to anxious souls,” she said. “We’re trying to do what we can to spread that encouragement online, and hopefully it will help to ease some of the anxiety.”
The videos on her YouTube channel can also provide welcome distractions, and clearly have served that purpose for many already. A video in which five versions of her appear in split screen playing “Sleigh Ride” has more than 6,000 views. In her second most popular video, with more than 7,000 views, four versions of her appear to occupy the same room as she plays the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from “The Nutcracker” ballet, complete with fairy dust effects.
Rachel’s achievements can be measured in more ways than followers and views. In 2019, she won a $25,000 prize and a performance as a soloist with the Houston Symphony in the Ima Hogg Concerto Competition. What made her competition victory extra special, she said, was that she performed the same piece that her mentor at the Cleveland Institute of Music, 2020 Grammy Award nominee Yolanda Kondonassis, played when she won that contest at about the same age.
Rachel Hall said she moved back to Roanoke after earning her master’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music because of the city’s bustling arts scene. “I think it’s already a thriving arts community, and I love to do my part to boost that and help it to thrive,” she said.
Her most recent video makes heavy use of Southwest Virginia scenery as she plays Debussy’s “The Girl With the Flaxen Hair” in a Buchanan sunflower field at sunrise. Closeups of her performance alternate with swooping panoramas filmed by a drone.
Her older brother Jared is her not-so-secret accomplice in creating these elaborate videos. The owner of a real estate photography business, Sharptop Studios, he films and edits her music videos and adds animation.
“I’m fortunate to have such a talented brother,” she said. “That collaboration has been a growing process for both of us.”
Jared also drew the illustrations for her first book project, “Purpose in Practice: 26 Rules for the Practicing Musician,” which the pair released March 1.
“It’s basically two books,” Jared Hall said. The first book provides 26 chapters of guidance for practice sessions, with tips from other musicians, and the second book is a six-month daily practice journal.
“It has space to write in their daily goals, and each week has a practice tip with an illustration that can be colored in if they want to. It’s a fun way to keep track of a practice session,” he said.
“It’s interactive and it’s beautiful and creative and inspiring,” Rachel Hall said.
It’s worth noting that while the elaborate camera and editing tricks add pizzazz, most of her videos are simply closeups of her playing. Her most popular YouTube offering, with more than 8,000 views, is a performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” shot from two close-range camera angles by her brothers.
“You are so talented! You feel every note you play. Beautiful,” commented Noemi Rojek.
“I love the arrangement, so passionate,” commented Cathy McDougall. “Thanks for posting.”
Call for art submissions
The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has put out a call for regional artists and art collectors to contribute to a summer show of American folk art, tentatively scheduled for May 20 through Sept. 30. The deadline for submission of up to three images for consideration is May 1. For more information, email cbrakes@vt.edu or dbtrinkle@vt.edu or call 526-2588.
Online art presentation
Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College is offering “Design, Output and Finishing for Machine Embroidery Art,” to be filmed live at artist Simone Paterson’s studio in Roanoke County and shown at 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at the @OlinHallGalleries Instagram account.
