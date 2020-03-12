Toward that end, the 12-year-old Roanoke nonprofit plans a name change to Virginia Children’s Theatre, which will take effect Sept. 1, just before the company’s 2020-21 performance season begins.
“We are the only professional children’s theater in the state of Virginia,” said producing artistic director Brett Roden. “In order for us to be able to expand, we need to not limit ourselves to the Roanoke Valley.”
The theater’s annual touring productions already play as far away as Virginia Beach. “The programming that we already do, we already tour around the commonwealth, with our spring professional production as well as our educational programming,” he said. “Maybe we can expand that. Maybe some of our other productions will start to tour. We’ll have more outreach throughout the state of Virginia.”
“Jack and the Wonder Beans,” the final show in RCT’s 2019-20 season, will be the next to go on tour, after performance dates April 30 and May 1 in Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall.
RCT operates with a $500,000 annual budget. The name change broadens the possibilities for sources of funding, Roden said. “It will definitely present us with other areas throughout the state of Virginia that would now possibly fund our organization.”
RCT was founded in 2008 by Pat Wilhelms, who passed the leadership torch to Roden in October, but remains part of the company as managing stage director. “From the beginning, that was in her vision for the company,” he said, referring to the statewide scope.
A New York native, Roden was first hired in 2017 as director of education. He then became assistant artistic director. “Since I came on board three years ago we have been talking about rebranding.”
He credited the new name to Roanoke-based communications consultant Peg McGuire, who came up with it after a discussion of all the things RCT does and plans to do. “She looked at us and said, ‘You are Virginia’s children’s theater.’ Something was inspiring about that for us.”
The company’s expansions haven’t been limited to branding. At the start of the 2019-20 season, RCT moved out of its offices inside Jefferson Center and into a house-cum-office space at 609 Campbell Ave. S.W. The move to the new facility was made possible by an anonymous donor, Roden said. Sponsors Grand Home Furnishings and Barrows provided the furniture.
The new quarters allow RCT to provide apartments for actors and directors who come from out of town to take part in the theater’s plays, eliminating the need to pay for housing elsewhere.
The children’s theater continues to use Jefferson Center for its mainstage performances.
The company puts on plays aimed at schoolchildren that make use of child and adult performers, including Equity actors. The productions they mount are almost always based on children’s literature, rounded out with a winter “RCT4Teens” play that addresses difficult issues facing teenagers. The 2020-21 season, the first Roden chose on his own, is no exception.
“It’s a season of imagination,” he said.
- Oct. 1-3: “The Secret Garden,”
- a musical by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon, based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Roden said that this will be the theater’s first full-on period piece, with dialect, costumes and sets evoking Yorkshire in England at the beginning of the 20th century. Wilhelms will direct.
- Dec. 16-20: “The Wizard of Oz,”
- based on the immensely popular and omnipresent 1939 film that was itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Roden said that there are plans for the wizard’s hot air balloon to rise into the rafters. “I don’t know if there’ll be flying monkeys,” he joked.
- Feb. 25-26, 2021: “don’t u luv me?”
- by Linda Daugherty, an RCT4Teens show intended to help teens recognize dangerous and abusive relationships. Roden noted that February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
- April 9-10, 2021: “Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr.,”
- an all-youth production.
- April 29-May 1, 2021: “Junie B. Jones: Top-Secret Personal Beeswax,”
- a musical by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, based on the interactive journal by Barbara Parks.
- June 6, 2021: “Songs of the Past: A VCT Concert,”
- a concert featuring musical numbers from past RCT productions, including “Shrek,” “Seussical,” “Matilda,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Goosebumps,” “Annie” and others.
“For the first time ever, we’re going to have an additional show in the summer,” Roden said.
For more information, call 400-7795 or visit roanokechildrenstheatre.org.
Kandinsky substitute concert
The Kandinsky Trio has scheduled a substitute concert for the one canceled in February with guests violist Kim Fredenburgh and oboist Kevin{/span} Vigneau.
The Salem-based chamber music trio will instead perform a free concert 4 p.m. March 29 in Roanoke College’s Olin Recital Hall with cellist David Schepps.
The program will feature cello duets composed by François Couperin, music from J.S. Bach and David Popper’s Hungarian Rhapsody.
