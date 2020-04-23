Fashion photographer and Patrick Henry High School graduate Andrew Day has been freelancing in the Big Apple since 2012, and that pursuit has worked out very well indeed, as he’s aimed his lenses for the likes of Adidas, Maybelline, Ralph Lauren, Vanity Fair, Vogue.com and Victoria’s Secret.
Yet with the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, New York City is different. To call it quiet is an understatement, he wrote.
“I hadn’t been outside in weeks. Friends that were outside the city were asking me what the city was like, and honestly I had no idea,” wrote Day, 34, in an email Wednesday. “I remember opening all my windows and closing my eyes. I thought I was in the mountains again. I could imagine being back home in Roanoke. The stress of the city had melted away. It was very emotional.”
Since the start of 2020, Day had been shifting his photography business toward offering remote services to his clients. “New York City being a world-wide hub for commerce, arts, and unfortunately the spread of COVID-19, this collapse has been building,” he wrote. “We were all trying to figure out how this was going to affect us.”
Day’s been in touch with colleagues all over the world who are facing the same pressures. “I would have never imagined a time like this would have come to such a magnitude, but I have always been preparing for periods of down time throughout my career.”
After opening his studio windows and experiencing the quiet, “I decided to gear up (with cameras and PPE) and see what all the silence was about,” he wrote. “As I started to go around my neighborhood, I realized there was no need to look both ways to cross the street. I could smell the saltwater coming off the breeze of the bay through the Hudson River. I could tell only essential personnel were going to and from work.
“But there were still these very striking New York City moments mixed into the silence.”
Day is selling prints for $50 to $100 of the images he’s taken of a stunningly empty New York. He said he intends to donate 20 percent of profits from sales of those prints, and of his fashion, travel and still life prints, to NYU Langone Health medical center in New York. “My initial goal is to raise $5,000 for the hospital,” he wrote.
He expects to add more photos to the series. He wrote that, just a few days after he started this project, he “almost by accident” filmed a video essay that he intends to release soon.
To see Day’s images of New York City, visit https://prints.andrewdaystudio.com/.
Virtual ‘Tiger Dragon People’
For those who missed Philadelphia artist Colette Fu’s 2019 exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art, “We Are Tiger Dragon People,” or who would just like another chance to see those fascinating photographic pop-up books, several of them have popped up again — see what I did there? — as part of a virtual exhibition offered by the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
Colette Fu’s ties to Roanoke run deeper than a museum exhibition. She’s the youngest daughter of Pearl Fu, the tireless volunteer who built the Local Colors festival into a major Roanoke tradition. For health reasons, Pearl Fu and her husband C.C. moved to Philadelphia in 2019 after more than 30 years living in Roanoke.
View “Wanderer/Wonderer: Pop-Ups by Colette Fu” at https://nmwa.org/colette-fu-online-exhibition.
