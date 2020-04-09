Kids Square aims to keep children occupied for the next four weeks using an old-fashioned communication method: writing letters. Also known these days as snail mail.
“We will write them a letter and then ask them to do something that we include,” said Kids Square Executive Director Felicia Branham. “Monday is the first letter that we’ll be sending. We’re doing it for four weeks, so they’re going to get four letters, one every week, with a learning opportunity inside.”
Kids Square is the official nickname for the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum, opened in August 2017 on the third floor of Center in the Square in Roanoke. Like all other Roanoke Valley arts and culture institutions, Kids Square closed in response to the need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The staff of four has been posting short videos on Facebook Live to give kids — and their parents — something to watch while sheltering in place.
Kids Square also created activity kits that include up to three or four activities, making use of materials provided by Lowe’s. The kits sell for $10 and can be acquired via curbside pickup. They can also be shipped directly for an additional $8. All arrangements are made via email at kitsforkids@kidssquare.org.
With help from sponsors, about 300 kits are being provided free to children of essential workers in Roanoke.
“By the end of this week, 700 families will have had a kit in their homes,” Branham said. She expects to still have about 100 kits available for sale Friday.
In anticipation of the April 12 holiday, the staff has also assembled Easter baskets with activities and sold more than 100. Those cost $15 and are available only via curbside pickup.
As all of those boxes and baskets sell down, the plan is to switch to the Pen Pal program. “That allows for them to hear from us weekly,” Branham said.
The idea is to provide a fun way to keep a child engaged, arriving in an envelope with the child’s name on it, with needed materials included. “It might be, ‘Can you color our Kids Square monster and name him?’ and then they can either email us [a photo of the completed project] or they can bring it back to us when we reopen.”
The staff will post the creations from the completed activities on a display in the hallway outside the museum. “They’ll get a free ticket to the museum if they bring it back to us,” she said. “We’re going to be excited about having all those that participated come back, because we’re going to be communicating with them the whole four weeks.”
Several sponsors have contributed to help reduce the cost of shipping, so that participating for all four weeks will cost a single fee of $12. Arrangements should be made through penpals@kidssquare.org.
At present the plan is to limit the Pen Pals program to 200 participants. (Each staff member will write to 50 kids each week.) “But if we get an overwhelming response, we’re going to make it happen,” Branham said, maybe with help from volunteers.
The Kids Square staff continues to post live video taken at the museum, though they’re no longer sticking to a strict schedule because assembling and delivering the activity kits has taken priority. “We’re super grateful for all the support we’re getting.”
They also continue to report to work at least some weekdays at the museum, practicing social distancing. “We have 15,000 square feet. That’s exactly what we’re doing, we’re all masked up,” Branham said. “We all have our own table that we’re working on these kits with.”
They have already pre-recorded a special Easter egg hunt video that will be posted Friday through Sunday on Facebook. Instructions have also been posted showing how the video can be used to play a game of Easter Egg Bingo at home.
For more information visit kidssquare.org/pen-pal or facebook.com/kidssquareatcenter.
