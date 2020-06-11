The late Roanoke-born artist Dorothy Gillespie, creator of thousands of colorful painted aluminum sculptures, would have turned 100 years old by the end of this month.
One of her sons, Gary Israel, 70, spent many hours and traveled many miles working to arrange a centennial celebration of his mother’s work, only to see most of it canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown.
“Of course I am disappointed,” Israel wrote in an email before adding that other plans are in the works, including a new documentary about his mother’s art.
One Dorothy Gillespie centennial exhibition that you can actually visit has entered its final weekend and will close Monday. The city of Radford has more than 50 of her outdoor sculptures on display at 10 locations.
“The City is extremely grateful that we were able to participate in the Centennial,” wrote Deborah Cooney, the city’s director of tourism. “Ms. Gillespie was an important piece of the Radford University art program and we are honored that we could bring that story to the community.”
In addition to serving as a visiting professor at Radford from 1981 to 1983 and eventually being named a Distinguished Professor of Art by the university, she started the Radford University Art Museum’s permanent collection and acquired more than 500 works for it. About 90 of her own artworks are stored there, making the university the home of the largest public collection of her art.
Resembling ribbons and starbursts, the aluminum sculptures that proved to be Gillespie’s most popular creations have been familiar sights inside Center in the Square, Jefferson Center and the Roanoke City Market Building. The New York Times once summarized her work as “topsy-turvy, merrymaking fantasy.” She died in 2012 at age 92.
Just nine years before, at age 83, her career arguably reached its zenith. She filled the plaza in front of New York’s Rockefeller Center with 185 sculptures called “Color, Light and Motion.” The outdoor Gillespie works recently put on display in Radford are pieces from that installation.
Others from “Color, Light and Motion” were placed inside Roanoke’s Berglund Center, now closed because of the pandemic.
Monday, Israel and an assistant will arrive from New York to collect the sculptures from the Rockefeller installation and take them for use in another Gillespie Centennial exhibition in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Yet he’ll be loaning the Berglund Center yet more Gillespie creations, a trio of tall wall sculptures that resemble waterfalls. Those works had previously been in the home of a private collector, and have since been donated to the Dorothy M. Gillespie Foundation, which Israel runs.
The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke scheduled two exhibitions for the Gillespie celebration, “Celestial Centennial: The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie” and “Dorothy Gillespie: Still Enchanting Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”
Unfortunately, because of the shutdown, “Celestial Centennial” was never open to the public, and it’s unclear whether it ever will be before its scheduled end July 26. Israel is hopeful visitors will eventually get to see “Still Enchanting Virginia’s Blue Ridge” in person, as it will be on display through Nov. 8.
The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University and Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College have exhibitions planned for the fall. The Wilson Museum will display Gillespie’s tabletop sculptures, while Olin Hall will showcase art that Gillespie collected, including artwork by impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir and prominent 20th-century New York artists such as Claes Oldenburg, Robert Rauschenberg and Alice Neel.
Israel’s efforts to keep his mother’s legacy alive will have some new assistance, he wrote. He’ll be collaborating with a pair of Florida filmmakers, Bob and Cheryl Schwarz,
to put together “Discovering Dorothy Gillespie.”
“During the first year their travels will take them to cities across the country where they will interview friends, artists collectors, museum officials, university administrators, public art officials and others to paint a rich portrait of Dorothy Gillespie and her world,” Israel wrote.
A map showing the locations of Gillespie’s art in Radford can be found at visitradford.com/arttrail.
