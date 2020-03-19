Roanoke Valley museums have locked their doors until further notice. Mill Mountain Theatre nixed season-opening musical “Dreamgirls,” and Opera Roanoke canceled the remainder of its season.
Within a week, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the arts and culture scene to a standstill. Yet arts leaders are already exploring ways to have the show go on — if not in person, then online.
“If people don’t come to us, we need to go to them,” said Southwest Virginia Ballet Artistic Director Pedro Szalay.
Wednesday, Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen and chief curator Patrick Shaw Cable streamed a virtual tour of artist Hunt Slonem’s “HUNTOPIA” exhibition on Facebook Live. The video, still available on the museum’s Facebook page, had more than 1,000 views Thursday afternoon.
The museum has begun coordinating with other arts organizations on collaborative programming. After the online tour, Petersen met with Szalay, Opera Roanoke General Director Brooke Tolley, Roanoke Libraries Director Sheila Umberger and Amber Lowery, the libraries’ manager of youth services, to discuss more videos and livestreams, with four already online on the Taubman’s social media platforms and at least 20 more planned for the rest of the month, to be posted at a rate of two a day.
“Each organization is continuing with their mission in a different way, looking at creative offerings and collaborations to continue to connect with our community, visitors, all ages,” Petersen said.
“At the libraries, we realized quickly that everything we needed to do for the safety of the public was the opposite of what we want to do, which is bring the community into a community space,” Umberger said. “In thinking about this, we realized that we can still do this, that we’re going to do it virtually.”
On Tuesday, Roanoke Public Libraries began to post “Storytime” readings of children’s books on a newly created YouTube channel.
Going virtual potentially extends the organizations’ geographic reach, as the library staff learned after receiving a photo of a toddler in New York watching the television screen with rapt attention as librarian Charlsie Parker read from Lucille Colandro’s “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Clover!” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
“The feedback from the mother was ‘I had five minutes when I was able to check my mail,’ ” Umberger said with a laugh. The video offerings can help ease problems with isolation. “It’s hard when you’re a parent and all this stress is going on, so for us that’s what’s motivating us.”
A mere two weeks ago, more than 2,000 came to the Taubman for the three-day Roanoke Arts Pop! event involving 28 arts and culture organizations, Petersen said. With the museum closed to the public, the Taubman is looking at ways to make its outreach programs virtual. “We’re going to be livestreaming to the retirement centers,” both tours and art-marking activities.
The library and museum are both planning to offer virtua1 yoga classes and similar presentations. Tolley and Szalay planned to take part in a livestreamed performance amid the “riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass” exhibition.
Tolley talked about finding the silver lining in the black cloud of canceling the season-closing production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.” The nonprofit couldn’t afford to wait and see if the show would be feasible. “Once we bring singers in, we’ve already paid for their travel and housing, and we’ve rented the venue.” The financial loss would have been greater had they waited. “We had to choose the thing that put us at the least amount of risk, but certainly every option was risky.”
The opera will delay a planned 2020-2021 season announcement scheduled for May to further think through how to go forward and adapt. “It really kind of helps us in a way,” Tolley said.
The Taubman isn’t alone in spearheading online efforts. Lynsey Alley, museum manager with the Historical Society of Western Virginia, said the staff will be promoting their YouTube channel, where several past Kegley Lectures can be found, and the society is looking into adapting its educational programming to video.
Open Studios of Roanoke has postponed the self-guided tour of artists’ studios originally planned for April 25-26, but intends to offer a virtual tour on Facebook and Instagram during those dates, wrote co-organizer Nan Mahone Wellborn.
Arts directors had a virtual meeting via Zoom with Roanoke arts and culture coordinator Doug Jackson and Roanoke Assistant City Manager Brian Townsend to discuss their plans, so the possibility exists for further online collaborations among the groups, Petersen said.
As an example of how quickly these ideas can evolve, Umberger and Petersen shot a video Wednesday that had not been planned long in advance. From the second floor, with the glass of the Taubman’s atrium behind them, Petersen talked about the visible Roanoke landmarks, and Umberger read from the Roanoke Baby board book, a picture book about Roanoke given to every baby born at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The video will be posted to the Taubman’s social media platforms at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
