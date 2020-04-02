Only ten days remained until the opening night of “Dreamgirls.” The cast knew their lines and their dance steps, the sets and props were ready, but the show could not go on.
“In my 25-year history, I’ve never been part of a show that’s been canceled. All that work and there’s no ending,” said Ginger Poole, Mill Mountain Theatre’s producing artistic director. “Here they are rehearsing their hearts out. It was an amazing show.
“Delivering the message myself, it had some sting to it.”
Among many societal consequences, precautions against the novel coronavirus pandemic have had immediate, sweeping effects on arts and culture activities nationwide, with events and entire performance seasons postponed or canceled, museum doors locked and cultural institutions resorting to virtual programming to stay engaged and keep spirits up.
“This has just crippled not just the arts and culture community but the world right now,” Poole said.
Within two weeks, Mill Mountain Theatre went from preparations for the launch of their 2020 season to furloughing 10 employees. At present, Poole, Director of Development John Levin and part-time business manager Larry Kufel are the only employees still working. Had MMT tried to carry all its employees with no revenue coming in, “we would bleed out just in payroll alone.”
MMT is hardly the only arts organization to take a similar step. The Barter Theatre in Abingdon canceled its March season opening and furloughed 87 employees. “Depending on how long the virus constrains the nation’s normal daily life, consequences could be terribly serious for Barter,” Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown told the Bristol Herald-Courier.
In Roanoke, the Taubman Museum of Art has laid off 12 part-time employees. “Needless to say, that was a very difficult decision,” wrote Taubman Executive Director Cindy Petersen. “As the museum re-opens to the public, we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to re-hire for many of those positions.”
Sandra Meythaler, executive and artistic director of Roanoke Ballet Theatre, wrote that the nonprofit is pursuing grants and looking into loans offered through the federal relief package to cover payroll and rent. “The school is closed and canceled performances will affect us tremendously,” she wrote.
The final show of RBT’s 40th season, “Sleeping Beauty,” has been postponed until Aug. 22, “if everything comes back to normal but if not then everything is subject to change,” Meythaler wrote. “We already have expenses for ‘Sleeping Beauty.’ I hope we can make it.”
The furloughed employees at Mill Mountain worked through March 27, received an additional two weeks’ pay and will have the same jobs waiting for them when they return. “They have worked their asses off getting things back to neutral,” so “when we come back there’s no scramble at all,” Poole said.
There is a chance theatergoers might get to see “Dreamgirls” and the canceled second show in MMT’s season, “Cabaret,” as part of the theater’s 2021 season, as so much groundwork has been laid already, Poole said.
Mill Mountain Theatre has some experience with making a comeback after going dark. In 2009, overwhelmed by debt, the theater shut down, and spent years rebuilding to the point where MMT could put on a full season of shows. “What we practiced and learned all those years ago, it’s coming in handy,” Poole said.
The theater, with an annual budget of about $1.3 million, expects to absorb a loss of at least $45,000 from canceling those shows this season, Poole said. However, if the curtain can rise again come June, MMT may yet break even this year. The nonprofit is not in the stark financial position it faced in 2009. “We’re very healthy.”
The Equity theater hopes to resume its 2020 season in June with “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” a touring show inspired by the lives of civil rights icons like Ruby Bridges, who helped pioneer desegregation in public schools. The first show planned on the Trinkle Mainstage will be “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” scheduled for a July 29 premiere.
“We also want everyone to know that we are monitoring daily and will continue to make adjustments that keep our artists and patrons the most safe,” Poole said.
