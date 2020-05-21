Folks looking for a pick-me-up during these times of pandemic anxiety and cautious reopening of businesses are sure to find one in a clever video made by the Marching Virginians, the student marching band that performs during Virginia Tech football games.
In the video, recorded after Tech’s campus largely shut down in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the students perform “Tech Triumph,” a popular Tech sports pep tune, from their homes.
As the elaborate production proceeds, the student musicians and flag corps display astonishing precision, given that every part was recorded separately. There’s quite a bit of quirky humor on display, too, with one student apparently performing in the midst of an (inflatable) space alien abduction.
Marching Virginians Director Polly Middleton came up with the idea as a way to keep bringing the band and the Tech community together. Alana Hassett, 22, who hails from Vienna, Virginia, and who graduated earlier this month with a degree in professional and technical writing, had the daunting task as the band’s online content officer of organizing and editing the video.
“I was initially nervous about the logistical elements of the video — how were we going to keep everyone in time? How could we ensure that the final product would look good?” Hassett wrote in an email. She surveyed her fellow Marching Virginians, who helped brainstorm an approach. “Another member of the band created a click track that we then sent along to the band so they could record.”
Putting together the video proved a tedious, complex task. “The first step was to align each audio clip one by one so that we sounded like an ensemble, balancing each section so that it blended in with the rest of the group. From there, I overlaid grids and aligned the videos so that they fit into the grids,” Hassett wrote. “It was super exciting to watch things slowly come together!”
The project turned out to be a great way for the students in the band to keep their spirits up through the end of this unusual year.
“It took all of us time to adjust to all of the changes with classes moving online and some of our activities being canceled or changed,” she wrote. “I do miss getting together with my section and celebrating the end of the year together, but I’m so grateful for all of the ways we’ve been able to stay connected.”
The feedback Hassett received from her bandmates indicated they loved taking part.
“It took me like 100 tries to get it all perfect,” wrote freshman piccolo player Leah Childers. “It meant so much to me to be part of this group again. It gave me a sense of purpose through these weird times.”
“It is amazing to see the reactions we have received and to see that the efforts put forth really meant something and brightened someone’s day,” wrote alto saxophone player Zackory Biggers, a mechanical engineering major.
“Reading all of the comments from band members who participated in the project only reaffirmed that connection and helped me stay positive through the craziness of the end of the year!” Hassett wrote.
2020 Kendig Award nominations
Nominations are open for the 2020 Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards. Founded 35 years ago, the awards honor exemplary leadership in the arts community and commemorate the late Roanoke College president and patron of the arts Perry Kendig. Since 2013, the awards have been co-sponsored by Roanoke College and Hollins University.
Awards are given to individual artists, arts and culture organizations and individuals or businesses that support the arts. The region of eligibility includes Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties and Roanoke, Salem and Vinton.
Nominations must be made by 4 p.m. July 1. For more information, visit https://kendigawards.com.
RSO cancellations
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra had held out hope that by postponing and rescheduling the last few concerts of their 2019-20 season, they might still get to perform them before a live audience. Alas, it is not to be. The canceled concerts include:
- June 19:
- “Every Breath You Take” Pops concert
- June 29:
- “Transcendent Mozart” Masterworks concert
- July 25:
- “Heroic Symphony” Masterworks concert
RSO Executive Director David Crane wrote in an email that the symphony intends to reschedule the “Shepherd on the Rock” Destination concert planned at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to sometime in the fall. For more information, visit rso.com.
