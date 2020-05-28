The Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech will present a live performance Friday evening — it just won’t be on the stage of the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre.
Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion will play a new work by quirky American composer and singer Danny Elfman. The Moss Arts Center is co-presenting the live-streamed concert, which you can watch 8 p.m. Friday on the center’s website. The ensemble will also hold a live question-and-answer session.
The show will also feature never-before-seen interview footage with Elfman, who you might know as the lead singer of 1980s New Wave band Oingo Boingo, whose hit songs “Weird Science” and “Dead Man’s Party” appeared in movie soundtracks; or as the singing voice of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin-headed hero of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”; or as the Oscar-nominated composer of more than 100 film and television scores, including “Good Will Hunting,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Men in Black,” most of the films directed by Tim Burton and even the themes to “The Simpsons” and “Desperate Housewives.”
Elfman’s piece written for Third Coast Percussion is simply called “Percussion Quartet.”
“We had been looking for some opportunities to experiment by partnering with artists but also with other arts organizations across the country this spring and summer,” said Margaret Lawrence, director of programming for the Moss. “Like everyone, we’re considering how we return to presenting and what can we do in the meantime before we can open our venue.”
Founded in 2005 and based in Chicago, Third Coast Percussion last year became an ensemble-in-residence at Ohio’s Denison University. The group performed at the Moss in October 2017.
The quartet has begun a series of high-level virtual presentations that caught the center’s eye, and they’ve been able to do so “in part because they have a great studio, and in part because they’re fantastic musicians, but also in part because they chose to follow a sheltering protocol together as an ensemble, which meant that they could actually, the four of them, perform in the same room together, which right now is very special,” Lawrence said.
The Moss Arts Center joined in with main presenter Stanford Live, the performing arts program at Stanford University, in order to co-present this performance.
It’s too early yet to say whether the center will include more virtual programming like this in its upcoming season, Lawrence said. “We are awaiting the university’s own announcement in early June about how it plans to approach the fall semester, in terms of bringing students back on campus and to what extent courses are going to be in person, so we’ll take our cue from that, but like every arts center right now we are making lots of different scenario plans. We’ll be ready to announce those plans in July.”
She did say to expect more fun live-streamed events in the summer. “This is the first of what we hope will be several experiments.”
On a personal level, “when I heard that Third Coast Percussion had commissioned a new work from Danny Elfman, I just laughed out loud. I’m a kid from California who grew up with the band Oingo Boingo and in fact that was one of the first bands I remember seeing live, so to be able to present a really elegant, beautiful percussion quartet by great Grammy-nominated film score composer Danny Elfman, I’m just loving that this is our first livestream. Danny Elfman, for me, goes way back.”
Watch the 8 p.m. concert free at https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/digital-third-coast-percussion.html.
See Third Coast Percussion play an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” at https://youtu.be/9QT_A0HHjUA.
