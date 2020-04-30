Love stories and cinema go way back, even before “It Happened One Night,” the 1934 Frank Capra film starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert that became the first in history to win Oscars for best picture, best actress, best actor, best director and best screenplay.
Here’s a love story involving a movie theater that’s set much closer to home.
Bryan Hancock and Kiesha Preston met at Allsports Cafe on Grandin Road on a Karaoke Friday about nine months ago at what you could call a theatrical event.
Hancock, 39, works at Virginia Tech and stays quite visible in the Roanoke Valley arts scene, playing soul and hip-hop as the front man for Harvest Blaque & Co., running the 6-year-old Soul Sessions of Roanoke spoken word poetry series and performing improv comedy as part of the Big Lick Conspiracy troupe.
Preston, 33, is an activist who was the driving force behind a successful General Assembly bill, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 23, meant to prevent victims of domestic violence from being discriminated against when searching for housing. She’s an independent candidate running for Roanoke City Council — and she’s also a community theater actress.
Preston was at Allsports for a cast party and birthday celebration for her fellow actress Stevie Holcomb — they were castmates in a Showtimers Community Theatre production — and also celebrating the finalization of her own divorce. The Big Lick Conspiracy troupe happened to arrive while the party was ongoing.
“Performing arts circles in Roanoke are small and pretty much everyone from my party knew everyone from Bryan’s party so we combined our parties,” Preston wrote in an email.
Hancock wrote that Holcomb and Ami Trowell, Big Lick Conspiracy’s leader, went out of their way to make sure he and Preston met. “I was definitely smitten by her smile and her karaoke selection of the Spice Girls’ ‘Say You’ll Be There’ that evening. I got the nerve to ask her out and every date was just heartfelt genuine conversation and a whole lot of laughs.”
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic required some changes in how they went about dating. “We’ve primarily been interacting via really long phone calls and FaceTimes,” Preston wrote. “Every once in a while we get together for ‘social distance dates’ where we grab food from a local restaurant, then find a spot outdoors where we can eat and chat while maintaining the recommended distance and safety precautions.”
Hancock arranged one of those social distancing dates on April 25, inviting Preston and her three children to meet him at Grace’s Place Pizzeria on Grandin Road. When Preston arrived, it was raining, which seemed to douse any hope of going somewhere for a safely spaced-out picnic. When Preston parked, Hancock was standing across the street, but instead of walking over to discuss what the “rain plan” might be, he kept gesturing with his umbrella.
“I was sure that the rain would knock things off course but I kept my cool and tried to stay on course of at least getting her to show up and she did,” Hancock wrote.
Preston realized that Hancock was using his umbrella to point. “That was when I saw the marquee. My oldest son figured it out at the same time I did and shouted, ‘Mom!! He’s proposing!!’”
The Grandin Theatre’s marquee read, “KIESHA, WILL YOU MARRY ME?”
“A lot of our dates took place in the Grandin Village area so it felt in my heart like the cherry on top to our story,” Hancock wrote. As for picking the Grandin Theatre specifically, “I’ve basically been living in that theater since I was nine years old.” He and Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director Ian Fortier have collaborated before on events. “I asked Ian if he’d be willing to help me out and he and his wonderful staff helped.” They put up the lettering about an hour before the planned rendezvous.
“I was completely shocked and taken by surprise,” Preston wrote. “I got out of the car and realized that some of our friends had been in on it as they came out of hiding snapping pictures from afar while others social distanced and held up signs from inside of their cars.”
And yes, she said yes. “I’ve never been much of a happy cryer but he broke me down that day.”
No wedding date’s set yet, but the newly engaged couple hope to tie the knot in 2021. Preston’s children, Tyrique Bowles, 12, Drevion Bowles, 8, and Jayla Bowles, 7, can hardly wait.
“They all love Bryan and are super excited that he’s joining our family,” Preston wrote. “Jayla has already stepped into the role of wedding planner.”
“Bryan is an amazing guy and a true cultural asset to the Valley. He is a friend of the Grandin and we were honored that he chose us to spring the question on Kiesha,” Fortier wrote. “We wish them a lifetime of continued happiness.”
Soul Sessions seeks video performances
Speaking of Soul Sessions, the spoken word venue has gone on hiatus from its regular meetings at Morning Brew Coffee Co. in the Taubman Museum of Art because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but Hancock is still looking to showcase poetry and music on Instagram (@Soulsessions.roanoke), the Soul Sessions of Roanoke page on Facebook and at soulsessionsofroanoke.com. Submissions can be sent to harvestblaque@gmail.com or thesoulsessionsroanoke@gmail.com.
“It is still very vital to continue to connect and uplift each other with not just our words but with our arts as action now more than ever,” Hancock wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.