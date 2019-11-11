The editors of Artemis Journal have issued an open call for poetry and art for their 2020 edition, titled “Season of Women.” The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.
In their call, organizers note that the year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. So an organizing theme of next year’s journal is “What does freedom of expression mean to you?”
“Our theme is open-ended and not limited to gender or specific ideas regarding artistic expression,” their news release states.
Artemis Journal welcomes all who want to contribute: female and male, established and new, from the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond. Ten percent of Artemis’ profits are donated to the Women’s Resource Center in Southwest Virginia, a shelter for abused women and children.
There is a limit of three poems or artworks per contributor. Poetry should be submitted in a Word document — no pdfs. Art may be of any medium, but must be of publication quality (300 dpi at 8 by 10 inches).
Contributors should include their name, email address and the title of the work on every submission. Contributors should also provide a brief biography (60 words or fewer, in a Word document).
Entries should be sent to artemisjournal@gmail.com.
For more information, go to artemisjournal.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.