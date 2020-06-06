WILLIS — A ladder rises from the ground in the middle of the woods, and standing at its base, the top seems to dwindle into the sky.
Some distance away, on the other side of a farmhouse, a giant piano lurks in the trees, another ladder emerging from under its cover, its music board inscribed with the words “Wouldn’t it be grand … ?”
In a clearing near the piano, a pair of strange objects set parallel to one another reveal themselves to be benches, built with their perspective wildly distorted.
The benches aren’t meant to be sat on, the piano can’t be played — the oversized keys are fake — and the ladders definitely aren’t meant to be climbed.
More than 30 of these playful and profound wooden sculptures rise in a tranquil wonderland called “Out There,” tucked away along an unpaved Floyd County road. They’re the work of artist Charlie Brouwer, placed on his 9-acre property along a looping 1 1/2-mile trail walk.
“Out There” can be visited by appointment, an activity that picked up once the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown set in and people started seeking ways to get outdoors while maintaining safe social distancing.
“I probably have more visitors now than I do during ordinary times,” Brouwer said. “I’ve been promoting the idea of people coming to visit.”
During a May visit, the artist, 73, harvested lettuce from the vegetable garden behind his steel and Styrofoam art studio. The garden gets watered by the runoff from the studio roof, and since it was relocated near the studio from its original spot closer to the farmhouse, he’s much less likely to get absorbed in an art project and neglect it, he said.
Though it doesn’t really matter in what order visitors see the sculptures, the tour, as sketched out in the tour guides and hand-drawn maps Brouwer provides, begins at a shed by the house and studio.
Shelves on the outside of the shed hold “the artifacts of things that we found on the property from the 100 years of there being a farm here,” many of them discovered on the grounds by the Brouwers’ grandchildren when they have come from Fairfax to visit.
Brouwer titled that arrangement of objects “This Is How We Remember…” and designated it the first stop on the walk.
The origins of “Out There” date back 20 years. A Michigan native, Brouwer became interested in creating outdoor sculpture while he was still teaching art at Radford University.
He and his wife, Glenda, lived in the city, where he quickly found he didn’t have enough room for this new pursuit. “I was working in the basement of a house in Radford and putting sculptures in our yard.”
As his interest in outdoor sculpture grew, “we visited a lot of outdoor museums, sculpture parks and sculpture trails around the country, even some in Europe, and I realized that I could create something like that.”
Hunting for more space, the Brouwers found a century-old farm near Indian Valley in western Floyd County. “We saw this old farmhouse and this opportunity to move here. We thought, let’s do this now and then when we’re retired, then we’ll be there.”
The house itself was a fixer-upper that took about five years of work to complete. As for Brouwer’s studio, “this was built using steel and Styrofoam walls made by RADVA Corp.”
When Brouwer taught at Radford, he used to get scrap Styrofoam from RADVA Corp. He learned from RADVA co-founder Luther Dickens about the company’s method of of making things out of Styrofoam and covering them with cement. “I brought them a cardboard version of what I wanted for the studio and they made all the walls.”
“Out There” began with about five sculptures the Brouwers brought with them when they moved.
During a semester of personal leave from the university, he researched the best wood to use for outdoor sculptures. “I started using hemlock, and a neighbor from across the road who was in his 80s told me about locust, black locusts that he used for fence posts. He said they’ll last 100 years.” As a result, earlier sculptures are made of hemlock and locust. “The rest of them are all made out of the black locust that’s right from around here.”
All the natural-looking wood comes right from his own property, while the cut pieces come from nearby sawmills.
At first, “I made trails that went into the woods, mostly, at the beginning, just so we could walk around. We started mowing the field once a year, letting it grow up in the summer, mowing some paths through it.”
He left the university in 2008 after 21 years. “We had this project out here, and I had the idea that if I just got really busy with art, I could manage a sort of career out of that.”
Brouwer became known for installations in which he would strap together ladders borrowed from community members into large-scale temporary sculptures. One of those, “Rise Up Roanoke,” made from 351 ladders and shaped like the Mill Mountain Star, filled the atrium of the Taubman Museum of Art in 2011. The latest one was put together in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 2018.
Brouwer sees these structures as metaphors for what a community can achieve when it works together, and also how dependent a community is on every one of its parts. Ladders also recur as a motif in many of his smaller works.
He will soon have works on display outside the Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph, Michigan, and by the end of the summer, he will have outdoor sculpture installations in five different cities located in five different states.
About 12 years ago, with his whimsical wooden sculptures arranged all around the property, Brouwer started promoting his private park, usually through community groups on Facebook. “I do open studio events, not quite every year. So a lot of those people that come and see my work then call during the year saying, ‘My parents are here’ or ‘We have friends over, can we come and walk the sculpture trail?’ ”
When the COVID-19 shutdown started, Brouwer was encouraged by Gov. Ralph Northam’s message that those who felt the need to go outdoors should do so.
“I realized that a lot of public outdoor places were shutting down. I thought I could tell people that we’re still open, and I could tell them that I could give them a time block when they could be here with their family and it wouldn’t overlap with anybody else’s,” Brouwer said.
Roanoke County photographer Anne Sampson was one of those who acted on the opportunity. “I found the experience uplifting on several levels: being outside walking their beautiful property, seeing his powerful, thought-provoking work in an outdoor setting, working to photograph the pieces in a way that expressed some of their power, and talking with Charlie and Glenda in their natural habitat, so to speak,” she wrote.
Brouwer noticed an uptick in visitors after Sampson posted her photos on Facebook — which he said was typical of how the word about “Out There” spreads.
“Every time that somebody else shares their stories about this, I notice some interest from their followers,” he said. “It’s been to me really gratifying that people see this as something interesting to do. We have a lot of families that come out, friends that come in separate vehicles, and walk the trail, keeping their distance.
“It’s been nice to see that. We wave to people. Days go by when we don’t go anywhere, but we see these people, and they’re having a good time.”
He doesn’t charge or take donations, but takes delight in the thank you letters he gets from children who visited (even though he’s certain their parents made them do it).
“Somebody came with a pie and put it on the back of my truck,” he said with a smile.
Brouwer said the meaning visitors find in each sculpture is entirely up to them.
“I try to tell people a little bit about the sculptures, but I don’t want to seem like I’m the authority on what they’re about,” he said. “Interpret them yourself.”
Brouwer said that “Out There” will be closed June 17-27. For more information about “Out There,” call 250-2966, email cbrouwer@swva.net or visit charliebrouwer.com/outhere.html.
