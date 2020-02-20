Katy Brown knew she had become responsible for a treasured legacy when she assumed the mantle of producing managing director for the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.
“This belongs to people in a heritage kind of way,” she said. “I want to be able to hand it off to their children and grandchildren.”
Brown took over in October from Richard Rose, who retired at the end of last year after 27 years leading Barter Theatre. Brown, 44, is only the fourth director in the official Virginia state theater’s 87-year history and the first woman at the helm.
She’s no stranger to the Barter’s patrons, though.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, who majored in theater and English in college, Brown met the head of Barter’s young apprentice company Abingdon actor John Hardy, during auditions at a conference almost 22 years ago. “He talked about theater as a service to other people,” she said. Brown loved the idea and came to Barter for a summer apprenticeship, joined the touring company, then the resident acting company, then started directing plays.
“I was hooked on that right away.” Directing tapped into her background as a dancer and choreographer, combining “movement and literature and arts and acting and all things that I loved,” she said. “I’ve directed over 100 productions as of now.” Within two years, she became artistic director of the Barter Players, the theater’s company that performs for young audiences.
Before getting chosen for the top job, she was also Barter’s associate producing director and head of casting. Rose approached her and other Barter personnel about two years ago with the news that he was contemplating retirement, and asked them to interview for the position, she said. “I was actually selected to be the next person to have the job more than a year before it happened.”
She took over at a time challenging for both the Barter and for theater in general. In the summer, Rose announced that the theater was facing a $500,000 loss, which he attributed to poor ticket sales of “Shrek: The Musical” and other productions.
Brown said the theater has trimmed its budget this year, proceeding with $6.5 million instead of last year’s $7.6 million. One of the ways the Barter has done that involves relying more on the resident company and artists instead of hiring performers from outside. “These are people that have by their own right become area stars because people know their work very well.” The Barter will also begin its season of plays a month later than last year, with William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” opening March 26.
As for national trends, “theater nationwide has got to find out who it is in the age of on-demand Netflix,” Brown said. “People want to stay home and consume their entertainment that way, it seems easier somehow. But that idea of community and communication and experiencing something in real time and together — theater needs to learn how to celebrate the thing that makes it different. I think theaters across the country are thinking about that and excited about that and know it’s a challenge.”
The Barter plans to work even harder to reach out to many audiences and get people talking about the theater’s shows. “Every single Tuesday night, we’re going to have ‘Talkback Tuesday Nights,’ ” she said. “Every Tuesday night show, you can stay after and talk with actors and artists from the show about their process.”
These efforts include increased accessibility, in multiple senses. “We’re doing open captioning shows for people that have a hard time hearing the stage. We’re doing sensory friendly shows for people in the autistic community. We’re also changing some of our pricing structure so that early on in shows the tickets are less expensive, so anybody can come.”
Saltville native and founder Robert Porterfield opened the theater in 1933, in the midst of the Great Depression. The theater earned its name from his practice of allowing patrons to pay for admission by bartering with food or livestock. The Barter Theatre has the distinction of being the longest-running professional Equity theater in the nation, and the first to be designated a state theater. World-famous actors such as Gregory Peck, Ernest Borgnine and Ned Beatty have performed on its stage.
“What Robert Porterfield did at the time that he founded this theater was really revolutionary. He was one of the very, very first people to say that theater belonged outside of big cities, outside of New York,” Brown said. That’s part of why it’s so important to make the theater’s offerings as accessible as possible.
She keeps in mind that the Barter belongs to its community and to future generations of theater-goers. “It helps me to decide what’s most important when I remember that this is theirs.”
For more information, call 276-628-3991 or visit bartertheatre.com.
