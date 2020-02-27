The Commonwealth Coach and Trolley Museum never had many visitors, but vintage buses in its collection have provided rides to thousands of passengers for Roanoke events.
On Nov. 1, 2017, fire consumed the southwest Roanoke building at 18th Street and Campbell Avenue that housed the museum’s collection. The restoration of those buses was an 18-year labor of love for retired Virginia Museum of Transportation director Bev Fitzpatrick and the volunteers who worked with him. About half of the museum’s 30 buses were destroyed.
The trolley museum still hasn’t recovered. “We need a little help,” said Fitzpatrick, who still manages the museum. “We have been pretty devastated since the fire.” He’s especially searching for a new home for the collection.
“We need a space that’s fenced in, and we need a building where we can do some work on them,” he said. “We need volunteers and a 10,000- to 15,000-square-foot building to survive.”
Started in 1999 using buses in the transportation museum’s collection, the trolley museum was meant to help out Roanoke Valley nonprofits. “We didn’t want to have something you just go look at,” he said, “but something with a public purpose.”
Fitzpatrick, 73, a former Roanoke city councilman, is as passionate about buses as he is about trains and just about everything Roanoke-related. He acknowledges that Roanoke isn’t a hotbed of bus fandom. “It’s not something people care much about here.”
Nonetheless, the trolley museum’s buses have served the valley well, transporting up to 5,000 people a year to destinations within 50 miles of Roanoke, he said.
The buses in the collection at present number 21, with five buses added since the fire.
The trolley museum was once independent, but now it’s a subsidiary of the transportation museum. The five buses that run are kept in VMT’s lot along Norfolk Avenue.
The still-working buses do get used for the orientation tours given to prospective students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Franklin County Historical Society tours, trips to Lexington and Blacksburg and the occasional wedding.
Even those routine ventures could be in jeopardy. “We’re not going to be able to continue to do everything we’d like to do if we don’t find a place where we can do maintenance,” Fitzpatrick said.
There’s also been a gradual attrition of volunteer drivers, meaning fewer tours run, so the use of a property for storage and maintenance would have to be a donation, Fitzpatrick said. “We can’t afford rent. That money is gone because of the lack of income.”
The transportation museum is in the earliest stages of constructing a long-planned-for building intended to shelter its most prized possession: the Norfolk & Western J-Class 611 steam engine. VMT Interim Executive Director Don Moser said the first step will involve laying down new railroad tracks in its back lot.
“That’s going to move the buses, and I don’t have anywhere to put them,” Fitzpatrick said.
A couple of the older buses are stored at Kinsey Neon & Sign Co., and although Fitzpatrick is grateful, “They use the building, so we can’t get in at night to work on them.”
To add insult to injury, another pair of 1946 vintage buses kept in a high-fenced lot were vandalized within two weeks of being placed there, with all the windows broken out, Fitzpatrick said. He has a line on replacement glass that could be used to fix one of those buses, but “I don’t have enough manpower to go over there and do it. I’m caught a multitude of ways.”
The museum needs volunteers, too. “We’re looking for drivers. We’re looking for mechanics. We’re looking for people to help us keep it going,” he said. “I know there’s people out there that like to do this. I don’t think they even know we’re here.”
For more information, call 342-2383 or email btfitzjr@cox.net.
