Southwest Virginia Ballet will use back-to-back shows to demonstrate how dance can illustrate cultural diversity and artistic history.
The nonprofit based in Southeast Roanoke partners each year with Roanoke City Public Schools to produce a performance by elementary and middle school students through a program called Dance Español. Wednesday, the kids in the program will assemble in the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre to put on “Unidad Cultural a través de la danza,” a show about cultural unity through dance.
Thursday, the SVB company will take the stage for “Metamorphosis: Movement through Time,” a collaboration with Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Taubman Museum of Art intended to illuminate the development of art, music and dance from the Renaissance through the Romantic era. Pedro Szalay, SVB artistic director, described the new show as “accessible and educational.”
The Taubman will provide image projections of art that depict dances from the time period covered in “Metamorphosis,” spanning the 15th through the 18th centuries. The ballet excerpts come from French and Russian classics such as “Coppelia” and “Swan Lake,” though the choreography is all original from Szalay.
“Visually, you can see how all the arts can get integrated,” Szalay said. He hopes to show audiences how these diverse art forms work well when put together. “It’s nice to see the three elements, especially with live music.”
For a bit of fun, “we are closing with ‘The Tales of Hoffmann,’ so we’re doing a can-can,” Szalay said. German/French composer Jacques Offenbach wrote that particular opera based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffman, creator of “The Nutcracker.” Offenbach’s can-can theme has been heard in many classic Warner Bros. cartoons. “It’s very upbeat,” Szalay said.
The show is also educational for the dancers, Szalay said, harkening back to the royal courts where dances like the minuet originated.
“Metamorphosis” will feature SVB alumna Sara Cate Bingham and her boyfriend Hernan Montenegro, a dancer in the Ballet de Santiago in Chile. Bingham herself joined the Chile company in 2017, but has returned to her native Roanoke to finish classes at the Jefferson College of Health Sciences.
“I feel so fortunate to be able to come back and perform with the pre-professional company that led me to my dream of dancing professionally,” Bingham wrote, “and also to be able to dance on the stage I performed on for so many years.”
Each year’s Dance Español program also involves collaboration with a cultural organization. This time, it’s Local Colors, the Roanoke nonprofit focused on promoting multicultural understanding.
Szalay teaches Dance Español classes for fourth-graders at Wasena, Lincoln Terrace, Morningside and Highland Park elementary schools. This year, Hurt Park Elementary was added to the roster. The classes use movement to teach lessons about topics students need to know for the Virginia Standards of Learning tests. Szalay, who grew up in Venezuela, also instructs his pupils in basic Spanish.
Dance Español will also feature dancers in the middle school ballet program, which rehearses for two hours each Wednesday at Star City School of Ballet, the for-profit school where Southwest Virginia Ballet is based. Having the students come to the ballet school gives them a conservatory school experience, Szalay said. “It’s really uplifting for them,” he said. “It makes them feel important and challenged.”
Looking further down the road, SVB will hold its company auditions April 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Star City School of Ballet, 1005 Industry Ave., Building 7A in Southeast Roanoke. For more information, call 387-3978 or email info@svballet.org.
