Holding a combination album launch, talent contest and charity fundraiser seems like a challenging thing to do in the midst of a global pandemic.
Yet that’s exactly what Roanoke County native Jen Lilley is up to this month. She described her new project, “Voices that Give,” as “America’s Got Talent meets Live Aid concert for orphans meets Kickstarter.”
A 2003 graduate of Cave Spring High School, Lilley’s pursuit of an acting career in Hollywood led first to regular roles in soap operas such as ABC’s “General Hospital” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” then to her current status as a frequent star and sometimes executive producer of Hallmark Channel movies.
She has also for the past four years been at work on an album of 1960s-style retro-sounding pop tunes called “Lilley.” With the album at last ready to go, she wanted to debut it in a way that both helped other artists and benefited an Oklahoma-based charity she works with, Project Orphans Inc.
The result has a lot of moving parts. Using orbiiit.com, a platform designed for connecting celebrities and social media influencers with fans, “Voices that Give” calls for submissions of video entries in categories such as music, acting, dance and “hidden talent,” with chances to win swag and cash prizes, up to a $10,000 grand prize.
In a nod to Lilley’s fandom, there’s also a category for “Hallmark Fans,” in which folks who submit a video extolling what it would mean to them to meet Lilley and appear in a Hallmark film have a chance to win that as a prize.
“I’ll be there with them, so I’ll make sure they get the royal treatment,” Lilley said. “The Hallmark Channel has been really supportive. They’ve been retweeting and posting for me.”
Submitting videos is free — the deadline is May 31 — and viewers can vote for their favorites. On June 1, the approved videos will be published on the contest page, and the contestants will be asked to share links with supporters. On Tuesday, Lilley said there were 600 entries so far.
The voting system is where the fundraising part comes in. The first vote is free, but if, say, a doting relative wants to put a thumb on the scale, they can pay for additional votes for $1 each. The vote purchases can work like Kickstarter pledges, with increasing amounts unlocking rewards — for example, paying for $10 in votes gets you a download of Lilley’s album.
Lilley will donate all her profits to Project Orphans, a small nonprofit that focuses on helping children and families in Uganda. “I think Jen is a big dreamer, but she’s gone big places,” Project Orphans President Brittany Rae Stokes said. “For us, any type of exposure, any type of sharing of this type of cause makes a difference.”
Lilley and Stokes met in about the most 21st-century way possible: through an Instagram hashtag. Both are foster parents passionate about foster care. In 2018, before Lilley headed to Tulsa for a movie shoot, she happened upon Stokes, her family and her organization while exploring the hashtag #fosterlove. Lilley direct messaged her about meeting for lunch. “That’s how it all started,” Stokes said.
Later that year, Lilley donated net proceeds of sales of “King of Hearts,” her first single from her album, to Project Orphans to pay for a Ugandan boy’s heart surgery.
Lilley hopes her launch and the potential for prizes and publicity “will encourage artists of all genres who did come from small towns like I did,” she said.
Meanwhile, active filming in Hollywood has been drastically reduced because of the COVID-19 crisis. Yet Lilley is expecting to soon start shooting a new movie, working title “A Paris Proposal,” in Bulgaria, where crews are allowed to film because measures for testing for the novel coronavirus will be in place, she said. The movie is based on her story concept, and she’ll also executive produce.
“Oh my gosh, I’m excited, I’m really excited about it,” she said. “We’ll do all the interiors in Bulgaria and the exteriors in Paris.”
Another film she stars in, “Love on Repeat,” has just been released in the United States for live-streaming on Amazon Prime. “It’s basically ‘Groundhog Day’ but it’s me instead of Bill Murray,” she said with a laugh.
For more information about “Voices That Give,” visit orbiiit.com/contest/voicesthatgive.
