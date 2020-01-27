Opera Roanoke appears to have ventured off the beaten path — and into the wooded hills of Appalachia — for its next outing, a performance by the Cleveland-based music ensemble Apollo’s Fire.
Yet the Grammy Award-winning group’s performance, “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering,” overlaps with opera in multiple ways.
“The group has two singers that travel with them, both classically trained, a soprano and tenor, though the music the group plays is not operatic in style,” wrote Opera Roanoke General Director Brooke Tolley. “It’s a mixture of folk, Celtic, and bluegrass, performed at a really top-notch caliber. They tell stories of Appalachian origins with both spoken word and music,” the same way operas tell stories.
The concert may not be a typical opera experience, but it won’t quite be a typical pickin’ and grinnin’ experience either. Led by conductor and harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell, Apollo’s Fire is a chamber music ensemble that plays a wide range of music but specializes in compositions from the Baroque period, from the 17th to the mid-18th century, when modern symphony orchestras and operas came into being. Household name Baroque composers include Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, whose “Messiah” gets performed every Christmas season.
The title, “Sugarloaf Mountain,” is a happy coincidence, not a reference to Roanoke County’s own mountain. However, the program promises to trace the roots of Appalachian music from the British Isles to the Virginia hills. Instruments on the stage include fiddles, dulcimers, penny whistle and banjo.
An Apollo’s Fire CD of the same name debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart in 2015, with a review in Gramophone saying the ensemble taps “into America’s hardscrabble Southern roots with grace and power.”
